U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela Snap Back Into Place

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.88 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.16 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.13 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.804 +0.047 +2.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.702 -0.012 -0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%
Chart Mars US 168 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.702 -0.012 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.10 -2.36 -2.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.52 -2.80 -3.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -1.66 -1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 871 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.61 -1.84 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.30 -1.63 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 324 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 mins 68.90 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.25 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 82.50 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 mins 78.60 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 mins 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 78.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 85.30 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 75.70 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.96 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 87.58 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.31 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.86 -2.40 -2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 45 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 33 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Restricts Oil Drilling and Mining in Alaska

China Tightens Hold on Iraq's Oil with Al-Faw Refinery Nearing Completion

China Tightens Hold on Iraq's Oil with Al-Faw Refinery Nearing Completion

China is finishing the Al-Faw…

A Chinese EV Company That Represents Remarkable Value

A Chinese EV Company That Represents Remarkable Value

Tesla shares have plunged to…

OPEC+ Can Stop An Oil Rally To $100

OPEC+ Can Stop An Oil Rally To $100

The OPEC+ group could influence…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela Snap Back Into Place

By Editorial Dept - Apr 19, 2024, 6:50 AM CDT
Maduro

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

At midnight on Thursday, the six-month temporary oil sanctions relief Washington granted Venezuela last October expired, and the Biden administration moved to reimpose those sanctions, which was met with backlash in Caracas, where the move was described as a U.S. attempt to “control and manipulate the Venezuelan oil industry”. Nicolas Maduro was given every opportunity to comply with the conditions of the sanctions relief, yet, has continued to work to ban, arrest, or otherwise prevent the rise of a solid opposition candidate for elections scheduled for July 28. 

Instead of another draft call-up, Russia is believed to be gearing up to fill its ranks with more contract soldiers to avoid a domestic backlash following a major terrorist attack and devastating floods since Putin was re-elected in March.

The civil war in Sudan is intensifying once again, a year since it began, with the Sudanese Armed Forces failing to gain any real advantage over the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and vice versa. Fighting is now expanding into new areas and violence is at an all-time high. The venue is fast becoming a dangerous African proxy venue, with the West largely lining up behind the recognized government and Russia working its Wagner mercenaries and involving Libya (fuel smuggling to the Sudanese paramilitary forces), and the Central African Republic on the other side. 

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

EQT…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Prices Erase Gains as Iran Downplays Reports of Israeli Missile Attack

Next Post

Explaining the Israel and Iran Missile Exchange
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com