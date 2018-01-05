U.S. Rig Count Dips As Oil Prices Hold Steady

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.49 -0.52 -0.84%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.67 -0.40 -0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.796 -0.084 -2.92%
Mars US 22 hours 62.96 +0.18 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
Urals 9 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.88 +0.21 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.796 -0.084 -2.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +1.20 +1.88%
Murban 2 days 67.88 +1.25 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.08 +0.50 +0.77%
Basra Light 2 days 63.26 +0.07 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.00 +0.61 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Girassol 2 days 67.80 +0.48 +0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.13 +0.04 +0.10%
Western Canadian Select 84 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 84 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 84 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 84 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 84 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 84 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 +0.50 +0.86%
Giddings 2 days 52.25 +0.50 +0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.80 +1.30 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.96 +0.38 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.46 +0.38 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.77 +0.38 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 1 hour Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 3 hours China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 hours Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 6 hours Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 12 hours Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 17 hours New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 21 hours U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 23 hours New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 1 day U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 1 day Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 1 day Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 2 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 2 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 2 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 2 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 2 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 2 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 3 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 3 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 3 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 8 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 8 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 8 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 9 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 9 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 9 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 9 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 9 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 10 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 10 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 10 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 14 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 14 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 14 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 14 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 14 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 15 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 15 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut

Breaking News:

Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan

Alt Text

OPEC vs Shale: The Oil Saga Continues

OPEC and U.S. shale will…

Alt Text

What Drove WTI Above $60?

WTI broke $60 for the…

Alt Text

Venezuela Is Recruiting Miners For Its Cryptocurrency

Venezuela’s plans to introduce an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Rig Count Dips As Oil Prices Hold Steady

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 05, 2018, 12:16 PM CST offshore rig

The number of active oil and gas rigs dipped again this week, according to Baker Hughes data, decreasing by 5 rigs, bringing the total rigs to 924 rigs, which is an addition of 259 rigs for the 2017 calendar year.

The number of oil rigs in the U.S. decreased by 5, while the number of gas rigs stayed the same. The number of oil rigs stands at 742 versus 529 a year ago. The number of gas rigs in the U.S. now stands at 182, up from 135 a year ago.

At 9:52am EST, the price of a WTI barrel was down $.60 (-0.97%) to $61.41, while the Brent barrel was trading down $0.35 (-0.51%) to $67.72. Both benchmarks are up week on week.

U.S. crude oil production has been on a steady upward trajectory during Q4 2017—a thorn in OPEC’s side which has managed to cap price spikes courtesy of various supply disruptions and unrest in Iran. The last week of the 2017 calendar year, crude oil production came in at 9.782 million bpd—the second highest level in 2017.

Last week, Baker Hughes data showed an alarming drop off in Canada’s rig count—the oilfield services provider reported that Canada lost 58 oil rigs and 16 gas rigs, marking a 21-rig loss year over year. This week, Canada regained 38 rigs (36 oil, 2 gas), but this still leaves Canada 31 rigs in the whole year over year.

The Permian basin rig count increased by 2 this week, standing at 400 rigs, or 133 above this same week last year. The Haynesville and Williston basins each lost a rig.

At 1:07pm EST, WTI was trading at $61.39 (-$0.62) with Brent trading at $67.62 (-$0.45).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The 5 Most Popular Energy Stories Of 2017

Next Post

Oil Rally Falters As Traders Seize Profits
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

 U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

Most Commented

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com