Strong Draw In Crude Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.93 +0.30 +0.49%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.98 +0.14 +0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.869 -0.139 -4.62%
Mars US 22 hours 62.78 +1.16 +1.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.12 +0.29 +0.45%
Urals 8 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.07 +1.05 +1.57%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.67 +0.95 +1.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.869 -0.139 -4.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.83 -0.20 -0.31%
Murban 2 days 66.63 -0.20 -0.30%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.58 +1.20 +1.89%
Basra Light 2 days 63.19 +1.01 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.39 +1.32 +1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.07 +1.05 +1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.07 +1.05 +1.57%
Girassol 2 days 67.32 +1.05 +1.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.12 +0.29 +0.45%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.09 -0.26 -0.66%
Western Canadian Select 83 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 83 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 83 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 83 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 83 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 83 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 83 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 83 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 +1.00 +1.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.50 +0.15 +0.23%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.58 +1.26 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.53 +1.26 +2.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.53 +1.26 +2.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.08 +1.26 +2.22%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +1.50 +2.97%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.39 +1.22 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 30 mins U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 3 hours Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 5 hours Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 23 hours Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 24 hours Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 1 day Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 1 day Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 1 day Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 1 day Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 1 day China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 2 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 2 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 2 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 7 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 7 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 7 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 8 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 8 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 8 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 8 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 8 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 9 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 9 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 9 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 13 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 13 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 13 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 13 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 13 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 14 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 14 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 14 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 14 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 14 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 14 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 14 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 14 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 15 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 15 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 15 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling

Breaking News:

U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq

Alt Text

Europe’s Largest Oil And Gas Producer Is Back On Its Feet

Norway managed to survive the…

Alt Text

2017's Naughty Or Nice List

As this wild year reaches…

Alt Text

Oil Trades Sideways Ahead Of Christmas

It is set to be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Strong Draw In Crude Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Jan 04, 2018, 10:14 AM CST oil refining

A day after API contributed to WTI’s reaching its highest price level since 2015 with an estimated 5-million-barrel draw in crude oil inventories, the EIA reinforced the bullish mood with its own draw, and a big one, of 7.4 million barrels for the last week of 2017

Analysts had expected the EIA to report a draw of 1.3 million barrels.

The authority said, however, that gasoline inventories had gone up, by 4.8 million barrels last week, with average daily production at 9.7 million barrels. This compares to a 600,000-bpd increase in gasoline inventories in the prior week and an average daily production rate of 10.2 million barrels.

The EIA report comes amid continuing protests in Iran, which sent Brent crude closer to US$70 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate above US$62 a barrel. There is fear that the civil unrest in Iran could extend into Saudi Arabia, where the government cut fuel subsidies as of the start of the year and announced plans to introduce a number of taxes.

This would provide further upward momentum for prices, as would more militant attacks in Libya: Yesterday, a senior official from the U.S. Africa Command told Asharq Al-Awsat Islamic State forces in Libya may be planning an attack on the country’s so-called Oil Crescent. Related: Will Oil And Gold Prices Rise This Year?

Yet this momentum has its limits. Already there are analysts warning that prices have nowhere to go but down after net speculative long bets on crude oil, gasoline, and heating oil broke records in the week to December 26, at a staggering 1.183 billion barrels.

At this extent of exposure, buyers will have to sooner or later start selling, and this would inevitably push prices down. However, the downward pressure may not be too strong, ClipperData’s director of commodity research Matt Smith told the CNBC, as there are currently enough tailwinds for oil prices.

At the time of writing, WTI traded at US$61.79 a barrel, while Brent crude was at US$67.87 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Cold Weather Shocks Natural Gas Prices

Next Post

Renewable Energy On The Rise In U.S. Electricity Generation
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

 U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

 Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days

Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days

Most Commented

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com