U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 63.50 +0.20 +0.32%
Brent Crude 17 mins 71.54 -0.09 -0.13%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.593 +0.013 +0.50%
Mars US 30 mins 69.40 +0.30 +0.43%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.38 -1.66 -2.24%
Urals 17 hours 70.01 -0.54 -0.77%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.21 -2.40 -3.66%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.593 +0.013 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 73.40 -0.95 -1.28%
Murban 4 days 74.53 -0.95 -1.26%
Iran Heavy 4 days 64.83 -2.95 -4.35%
Basra Light 4 days 73.72 -2.06 -2.72%
Saharan Blend 4 days 71.80 -3.23 -4.30%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Girassol 4 days 72.05 -3.00 -4.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.38 -1.66 -2.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 49.29 -0.06 -0.12%
Western Canadian Select 1 min 49.80 -2.41 -4.62%
Canadian Condensate 66 days 60.05 -1.91 -3.08%
Premium Synthetic 1 min 64.15 -1.91 -2.89%
Sweet Crude 1 min 57.05 -1.91 -3.24%
Peace Sour 1 min 54.30 -4.66 -7.90%
Peace Sour 1 min 54.30 -4.66 -7.90%
Light Sour Blend 1 min 58.30 -1.91 -3.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 62.80 -1.91 -2.95%
Central Alberta 1 min 56.80 -3.26 -5.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 53.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.71 -0.33 -0.45%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.45 -1.71 -2.89%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -2.00 -3.60%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.05 -1.91 -2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 6 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 9 minutes IMF: Mideast Economies Face Volatile Politics, Oil prices
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 16 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 6 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 2 hours Saudi, UAE Overstate Their Oil Capacities?
  • 2 hours Ghosts of the Past:Global Military Spending At New Post-Cold War high, Fueled By U.S. And China
  • 8 hours UK Needs New Wind Turbines
  • 20 mins Counting Rigs is a "Fools Errand"
  • 12 hours The US is a bystander in the global race for the battery metals supply chains
  • 6 hours At Kim-Putin Summit: Theater For Two
  • 3 hours Gas Flaring
  • 3 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 4 hours White People's Diet
  • 5 hours California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices

Breaking News:

SEC Cries Foul Over Suspected Insider Trading In Anadarko

Alt Text

Russia Says Tainted Oil For Europe Was Deliberately Contaminated

The tainted oil that flew…

Alt Text

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

The the number of active…

Alt Text

Has Trump Given Up On Keeping Oil Prices Low?

While Trump’s decision not to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

By Irina Slav - Apr 29, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil infra

An oil and gas building spree in the United States might have a serious boomerang effect that could hit the industry as hard as a changing fundamentals landscape hit the coal industry in the 2010s, a report from Global Energy Monitor has warned.

According to the report, there is US$232.5 billion worth of new oil and gas pipelines being planned and built right now in North America, with most of this in the United States. This expansion, however, does not rely on an increase in domestic demand for oil and gas. It relies almost exclusively on demand growth in Asia, much like the coal expansion in the 2010s. That, however, went awry, decimating the coal industry.

The factors that could ruin the pipeline expansion in the United States include demand patterns in that key Asian market everyone is targeting as well as changing attitudes—and legislation—concerning climate change and the oil and gas industry.

Asia, and particularly China and India, the continent’s largest economies, have become the top target market for all commodity industries, but the Asian markets are particularly important for the energy industry. Demand for fossil fuels in Europe, for example, is falling steadily under the pressure of climate change-related legislation and changing climate attitudes.

Even in the United States, the EIA has projected a slowdown in oil and gas demand growth, which, according to Global Energy Monitor, means the domestic market would not be able to take all the additional oil and gas coming in from the shale plays that are driving the overall growth in fossil fuel production. In China and India, conversely, energy demand, including oil and gas demand, is on the rise. For now.

Referring to a term coined by John Maynard Keynes—“animal spirits”—the report explains the ambitious expansion plans of energy companies in the U.S. with a misleading sense of optimism that the current supply and demand dynamics will continue. In other words, pipeline builders falsely believe Asian markets will continue to be as thirsty for U.S. oil and gas—especially gas—as they are now. This, according to Global Energy Monitor, is not the case.

Natural gas supply from the Middle East, for one, is on the rise and this rise will hit 65 percent between 2017 and 2040, according to the IEA. What’s more, China’s own domestic production of natural gas is set for a jump of 142 percent by 2040.  A strong increase in gas production is expected in Africa and South America as well, with the global total rise at 46 percent, versus 36 percent in the United States. In other words, the U.S. is by far not the only place where gas production is on the rise, which means a lot more intense competition in the coming decades.

Then there is the climate change factor that is increasingly likely to begin pressuring demand for oil and gas in all markets. As one of the authors of the report put it in an interview with Engineering and Technology, “The IPCC has made it clear that emissions in the oil and gas sector need to level out quickly and significantly decline in the next decade. That is incompatible with investments in more oil and gas infrastructure.” Related: Shocking Evidence Suggests Much Faster Global Warming

While it remains doubtful how successful governments’ efforts in the emission-cutting respect will be, the fact remains that such efforts are being made, including in that most desirable of all Asian market where reducing oil and gas consumption is not just a question of emissions reduction, but of reducing the energy import bill.

It seems the risk comes from the belief that the status quo will continue indefinitely. This, however, is not the case and investors should think twice before taking part in new pipeline construction, Ted Nace, executive director of Global Energy Monitor said.

“The oil and gas industry is shaped by the familiar patterns of the boom/bust cycles that characterise extraction,” he told Engineering and Technology. “It’s easy to shift drilling rigs in and out of deployment. But midstream infrastructure is fundamentally different. Investments are for 40 to 50 years. The industry does not seem to realise how quickly the landscape is shifting as costs for renewables and storage fall very rapidly.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Says Tainted Oil For Europe Was Deliberately Contaminated
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen
A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

 Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

 This Country Will Be Critical For The Oil Industry’s Future

This Country Will Be Critical For The Oil Industry’s Future

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com