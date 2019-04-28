Big Oil’s Biggest Weapon In The Permian

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 63.30 -1.91 -2.93%
Brent Crude 2 days 71.63 -2.00 -2.72%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.580 +0.032 +1.26%
Mars US 2 days 69.10 -1.91 -2.69%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.04 +0.61 +0.83%
Urals 3 days 70.55 -2.11 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.61 +0.14 +0.21%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.580 +0.032 +1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 73.40 -0.95 -1.28%
Murban 3 days 74.53 -0.95 -1.26%
Iran Heavy 3 days 64.83 -2.95 -4.35%
Basra Light 3 days 73.72 -2.06 -2.72%
Saharan Blend 3 days 71.80 -3.23 -4.30%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Girassol 3 days 72.05 -3.00 -4.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.04 +0.61 +0.83%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.21 -1.18 -2.21%
Canadian Condensate 65 days 61.96 -0.68 -1.09%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.06 -0.68 -1.02%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.21 -0.68 -1.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.71 -0.58 -0.89%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.06 -0.68 -1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 60.00 -1.75 -2.83%
Giddings 3 days 53.75 -1.75 -3.15%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.04 -0.35 -0.47%
West Texas Sour 4 days 59.16 -0.83 -1.38%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.11 -0.83 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.11 -0.83 -1.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 60.00 -1.75 -2.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.50 -0.75 -1.33%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.96 -0.58 -0.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices
  • 11 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 9 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 2 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 4 hours Saudi, UAE Overstate Their Oil Capacities?
  • 10 hours White People's Diet
  • 14 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 15 hours Let's just get rid of the Jones Act once and for all
  • 13 hours California is the second biggest consumer of oil in the U.S. after Texas.
  • 2 days Permian Basin Overtakes Saudi’s Ghawar as World’s Top Producing Oilfield
  • 4 days Occidental Offers To Buy Anadarko In $57 Billion Deal, Topping Chevron
  • 3 days How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 4 days Iran Sabre Rattles Over the Straights of Hormuz
  • 16 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron Earnings Slump On Weak Refining Margins

Alt Text

Are Natural Gas Markets In Crisis?

Both natural gas and LNG…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Dream Of $85 Oil Is Closer Than Ever

Since the oil price collapse…

Alt Text

Why This Rally In Oil Won’t Last

Oil prices rallied on the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Big Oil’s Biggest Weapon In The Permian

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 28, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Permian basin

While European oil supermajors are yielding to investor pressure to set emission reduction targets and announcing investments in renewables and EV charging networks, U.S. majors ExxonMobil and Chevron are doubling down on oil production on their home turf, turning the ‘shale game’ into a ‘scale game’, as Chevron’s CEO Michael Wirth has recently said.

The two biggest U.S. oil firms aim to boost significantly their respective production from the most prolific U.S. basin, the Permian, which now pumps more than 4 million bpd of crude oil.

Both Exxon and Chevron hold vast acreage positions in the basin, and both have the financial resources to invest in ramping up shale production even through various oil price cycles, even at oil prices at which smaller independent drillers struggle to break even and scale back drilling and capital spending.

The shorter-cycle shale production yields returns in two-three years, compared to many years of lag time from discovery to development to start-up of complex offshore oil projects, for example.  

While Exxon and Chevron are not giving up on their most promising conventional oil projects outside the U.S., their common key priority by the middle of the next decade will be the Permian. And in order to achieve their ambitious growth targets, the U.S. supermajors rely on innovation—not only innovation in drilling, but also digital innovation and transformation with increased use of various AI technology, cloud computing, automation, and data analytics. Related: The Index Investors Need To Watch In This Oil Rally

Chevron and ExxonMobil, for example, work with Microsoft to boost efficiencies and profits.

Chevron signed in 2017 a seven-year partnership with Microsoft, under which the tech giant is Chevron’s primary cloud provider and the companies are working on speeding up the application of analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Earlier this year, Exxon struck a digital partnership with Microsoft to use cloud technology to increase oil production and profitability in the Permian. According to Exxon, the partnership will make its Permian operations the largest-ever oil and gas acreage to use cloud technology. Cloud technology application is expected to generate billions of U.S. dollars in net cash flow for Exxon over the next decade, as data analysis and operational efficiencies improve. The partnership also has the potential to increase Exxon’s production in the Permian by 50,000 oil-equivalent barrels a day by 2025, the U.S. supermajor says.

Last month, Exxon and Chevron announced increased targets for their Permian production. Chevron now sees its Permian unconventional net oil-equivalent production rising to 600,000 bpd by the end of 2020, and to 900,000 bpd by the end of 2023. In 2018, Chevron’s annual production in the Permian was 310,000 bpd, up by 71 percent on the year.  

Chevron boasts a “unique position” in the Permian “characterized by long-held acreage, zero-to-low royalty on more than 80 percent of our land position, and minimal drilling commitments,” said Jay Johnson, executive vice president, upstream. These factors, combined with the use of new technologies, are driving higher returns and stronger cash flows, according to Johnson.

Similarly, Exxon also revised up its Permian growth plans to produce more than 1 million oil-equivalent barrels per day by as early as 2024, which would be an increase of almost 80 percent. Related: Iran Demands U.S. Apologize For “Illegal” Sanctions

The shale game is now a ‘scale game’, Chevron’s Wirth told CNBC in March after the company announced its latest Permian growth targets.

“The big thing that I think has changed is the shale game has become a scale game, and so people that can do things at large scale and bring the capabilities to bear that a company like Chevron has are the ones that really can take this to the next level,” Wirth told CNBC.

While independent exploration and production firms are much more sensitive to oil price trends in their drilling plans, the supermajors are bringing in scale and technological innovation to the shale game to squeeze as much profits from the Permian as possible.

Chevron’s agreement to buy Anadarko and Occidental Petroleum’s offer two weeks later to buy Anadarko at a higher price than the one Anadarko had accepted from Chevron highlight “a larger scale pivot in supermajors strategy to short cycle shale investments,” Tortoise, which invests in energy assets, said in a recent update.

“With strong balance sheets, stable multi-year investment programs and the ability to invest through production cycles, the expanding presence of supermajors in U.S. shale is positive for stable, visible longer term production growth,” said Tortoise, noting that it expects “more large acquisitions of independent U.S. E&Ps, particularly in the Permian basin, as the supermajors look to increase scale by blocking up significant chunks of acreage to support their growth plans in the future.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Unfazed By Potential Supply Shortage
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

 Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com