WTI Crude 10 mins 63.84 +0.34 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.97 +0.43 +0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 -0.018 -0.69%
Mars US 21 hours 69.40 +0.30 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.07 -1.31 -1.81%
Urals 2 days 70.01 -0.54 -0.77%
Louisiana Light 5 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.54 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 -0.18 -0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 -0.018 -0.69%
Marine 2 days 70.85 -2.55 -3.47%
Murban 2 days 72.18 -2.35 -3.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.12 +0.29 +0.45%
Basra Light 2 days 73.26 -0.46 -0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.21 +0.41 +0.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.54 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 2 days 72.39 +0.34 +0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.07 -1.31 -1.81%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.45 +0.16 +0.32%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.50 -0.30 -0.60%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 60.25 +0.20 +0.33%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 64.35 +0.20 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 57.25 +0.20 +0.35%
Peace Sour 23 hours 54.50 +0.20 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 58.10 -0.20 -0.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 64.30 +1.50 +2.39%
Central Alberta 23 hours 57.00 +0.20 +0.35%
Louisiana Light 5 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 53.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.83 -1.88 -2.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.45 -1.71 -2.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.25 +0.20 +0.27%
Buffett To Back Occidental With $10B In Bidding War For Anadarko

Oil Prices Rebound As Saudis Reassure Markets

By Tom Kool - Apr 30, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Riyadh

- U.S exports of total petroleum products hit a record high in 2018, averaging 5.6 million barrels per day, which was up 366,000 bpd from a year earlier.

- The three largest product exports were distillates, propane and motor gasoline.

- Mexico was the single largest buyer of distillates and gasoline, while Japan was the largest buyer of propane.

• Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) plans on raising $20 billion through the sale of eight of its refineries, according to Reuters.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) was cut to Hold by Jefferies, which cited “risky” battle for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC). Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is also seeking to buy Anadarko.

• Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) saw its share price sink more than 6 percent on Monday after reporting first quarter earnings, which saw a 21 percent year-on-year decline in revenues.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Oil rebounded on Tuesday after two days of declines, pushed higher by turmoil in Venezuela and the insistence by Saudi officials that the OPEC+ production cuts would be extended in the second half of…

