U.S. Oil Majors Are Outperforming Their European Counterparts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.66 -2.22 -2.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.08 -2.09 -2.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.62 +1.59 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.412 -0.044 -1.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.345 -0.108 -4.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 74.03 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.345 -0.108 -4.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.06 -2.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.26 -3.03 -3.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.34 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Basra Light 431 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.20 -2.27 -2.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.96 -2.10 -2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

EU Supports $100 Russian Diesel Price Cap

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Looming Fuel Embargo

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Looming Fuel Embargo

Oil is set to close…

Germany’s $2 Trillion Economic Miracle at Risk

Germany’s $2 Trillion Economic Miracle at Risk

The German industry will pay…

Iran Vows Revenge For Drone Attacks

Iran Vows Revenge For Drone Attacks

Iran has vowed revenge against…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Majors Are Outperforming Their European Counterparts

By Editorial Dept - Feb 03, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

1. US Oil Majors Pull Ahead of Their European Peers

- As European oil companies press ahead with their renewable energy projects and adapt to continent-wide windfall taxes, US oil majors have been outperforming their peers in the high-price environment of the past 12 months.

- While Shell’s 2022 net profits were comparable to ExxonMobil and Chevron, US majors trade at roughly 6 times their expected EBITDA for 2023, twice the average of Europeans.

- This discrepancy has fueled speculation across the Atlantic Basin, boosted by a Citi analytical report, that Chevron or Exxon could acquire some of the European majors.

- However, with US shareholders focusing on high returns and solid dividends and European investors fearful of becoming one-dimensional again, the two sides would most probably each go their own way.

2. Asia Reclaims Its Spot As Top LNG Destination

- Europe’s warmer-than-usual weather has been depressing natural gas prices, seeing Asian spot LNG prices surpass Europe for the first time since January 2022, despite trading around 20 per mmBtu.

- Europe has become a theatre of war between different pricing bases, with the traditionally exchange-traded TTF trading some €4-5/MWh (at €60/MWh) above the EU-appraised LNG reference price.

- As more Asian countries get comfortable with current spot prices, buyers in Thailand, India, and Bangladesh have swiftly ramped up their buy tenders after…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For Another Weekly Loss As Sentiment Shifts

Next Post

Geopolitical Risks On The Rise In The Middle East
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com