U.S. Oil Demand In Danger

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.46 +0.16 +0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.05 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.280 -0.043 -1.85%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 38.55 -0.75 -1.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Urals 2 days 39.60 -2.20 -5.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.66 -0.54 -1.49%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.280 -0.043 -1.85%
Graph up Marine 2 days 39.59 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.95 +0.34 +0.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.96 -0.41 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.04 -0.72 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.34 -0.30 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.86 -0.43 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 25.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 29.85 -0.70 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 36.30 -0.75 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 37.70 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 34.20 -0.40 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 34.45 -0.60 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 36.55 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 33.35 -0.40 -1.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.83 +1.18 +3.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.25 -0.75 -2.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.04 -0.75 -1.75%
All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 26 mins Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 18 hours People in the Military are..
  • 28 mins Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 9 mins The storming of the Reichstag
  • 1 hour Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 15 mins Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 17 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 2 days .
  • 14 hours Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.
  • 2 days Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer (D) is having the State build an 8 Foot Security Wall around her Lansing home. "Security for me . . . But not for Thee"
  • 2 days Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 3 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 3 days Enough is Enough...

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia’s failed oil price…

China started loading fuel into…

An team of researchers has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Demand In Danger

By Editorial Dept - Sep 11, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

1. U.S. oil demand rebound stalls

- Oil prices sank this week along with broader financial indices. But oil was also dragged down by the stagnating demand recovery.

- U.S. gasoline demand has plateaued just as peak U.S. driving season came to a close. In the last week of August, demand actually fell by 1.9 percent compared to the week before. The four-week average in August was down 18 percent from a year earlier.

- “The plateauing in demand is a symptom of the continuing aggressiveness of the coronavirus and is telling us that it will take longer to get back to normal,” said Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit, said in a statement.

- Meanwhile, India’s oil demand is still down 20 percent from year-ago levels.

- However, China posted a 19 percent increase in oil demand in July from the same month a year earlier.

- Still, oil prices plunged this week as both the fundamentals and the broader economic backdrop took on a gloomier tinge.

2. Copper prices continue to surge

- Speculative positioning on copper futures is the most bullish since the second quarter of 2018 in a “massive collective U-turn since the first quarter of 2020,” according to Reuters.

- A surge in imports from China has dramatically tightened copper markets. Imports have increased 38 percent this year to 4.27 million tonnes.

- At the same time, copper concentrate supply has decreased 1.4 percent by bulk…

Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Crumbling As Driving Season Comes To An End

Next Post

The Single Most Important Factor In Today’s Oil Markets
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

