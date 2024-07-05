U.S. Gas Rig Count Jumps as Oil Rig Count Remains Unchanged

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.30 -0.58 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.72 -0.71 -0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.84 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.321 -0.097 -4.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 -0.035 -1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 245 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 -0.035 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 8 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 8 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 949 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 8 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 402 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.28 +1.07 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 86.03 +1.07 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 84.28 +1.07 +1.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 79.23 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 79.13 +1.07 +1.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 83.73 +1.32 +1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 77.13 +0.82 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 47 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 54 mins Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Libyan Oil Minister Temporarily Steps Aside

Bullish Sentiment Has Taken Hold of the Oil Market

Bullish Sentiment Has Taken Hold of the Oil Market

Oil prices have been climbing…

Consolidation Wave in U.S. Oil and Gas is Big Boon for Private Equity

Consolidation Wave in U.S. Oil and Gas is Big Boon for Private Equity

Private equity funds that stayed…

Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

Computer models show the storm's future…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gas Rig Count Jumps as Oil Rig Count Remains Unchanged

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 05, 2024, 12:26 PM CDT
Rig

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, pressing pause on a declining rig pattern, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose by 4 to 585 this week, compared to 680 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs remained unchanged this week, after falling by 6 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 479, down by 61 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 4 this week to 101, a loss of 34 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous stayed the same at 5.

Meanwhile, the Energy Administration Administration (EIA) released its U.S. inventory report on Wednesday, recording a hefty draw of 12.2 million barrels for the week to June 28. 

The inventory change compared with an inventory build of 3.6 million barrels estimated for the previous week, when the EIA also saw fuel inventories rising, which weighed on oil prices. For the last week of June, the EIA estimated draws in fuel inventories. Gasoline inventories shed 2.2 million barrels in the week to June 28, which compared with a build of 2.7 million barrels for the previous week.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, fell in the week ending June 28, from 246 to 237.

Drilling activity in the Permian remained unchanged with the number of active rigs clocking in at 305. The count in the Eagle Ford rose by 3 this week, rising to 49 active rigs.

Oil prices were relatively flat on Friday, ticking up slightly on an optimistic EIA inventory report earlier in the week, as well as concerns emanating from the Middle East and Hurricane Beryl in the Gulf of Mexico. At 1:21 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up 0.04% at $83.91, while Brent was trading down 0.11% at $87.33.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EV Maker Polestar Struggles With Hefty Import Tariffs on Chinese-made Cars
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com