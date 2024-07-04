Australia Could Be Hit by Natural Gas Shortage in 2027

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 84.06 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 87.43 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.44 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.382 -0.036 -1.49%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.582 -0.019 -0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 244 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.582 -0.019 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 7 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 948 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 7 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 401 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 67.21 -2.62 -3.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 84.96 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.21 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.16 -1.42 -1.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 75.81 -0.37 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 75.81 -0.37 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 78.06 -0.57 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.41 -1.72 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.31 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Australia Could Be Hit by Natural Gas Shortage in 2027

Steel Industry Reacts to Import Caps and Tariffs with Cautious Approach

Steel Industry Reacts to Import Caps and Tariffs with Cautious Approach

The European steel industry faces…

Standard Chartered: Oil Rally Will Extend Well Beyond $90 Per Barrel

Standard Chartered: Oil Rally Will Extend Well Beyond $90 Per Barrel

Standard Chartered has projected that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Could Be Hit by Natural Gas Shortage in 2027

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 04, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

Australia’s east coast could see shortages of natural gas as early as in 2027 unless more supply is made available soon, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a report on Thursday, adding another warning about the domestic market of one of the world’s biggest LNG exporters.

“Long-term solutions to gas market shortfalls will require a range of policy and market responses,” ACCC said in its interim Gas Inquiry report, as carried by Bloomberg.

“Amongst these, there is an urgent need to develop new sources of gas production and supply,” the watchdog added.

Unless new supply is made available to the populous east coast of Australia, gas shortages could emerge in 2027, a year earlier than ACCC’s previous forecast from December 2023 that a shortfall could hit eastern Australia in 2028.

The revised date is due to “lower forecast supply due to delays in anticipated regulatory approvals for new projects and problems with legacy gas fields,” ACCC said.

To prevent shortages, Australia may have to redirect supplies earmarked for the spot market to consumers in the east coast, the watchdog said. 

ACCC issued today the latest official warning of a possible shortage on Australia’s east coast.

The Australian energy regulator, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), said last month that Australia’s east coast could face imminent natural gas shortages due to supply outages and higher gas-fired power demand amid cold weather and unusually low wind generation.

In May, the industry group Australian Energy Producers said that Australia could face a natural gas shortage later this decade without action to boost domestic supply.

Australia’s energy producers and utilities are also calling on the government to support the existing natural gas-powered generation as a smooth market mechanism to move to growing shares of renewables in the electricity system. Australia has been closing coal-fired power generation and raising solar and wind power, but without enough baseload generation, it risks power shortfalls and blackouts, industry officials have warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The UK is a 'Beacon of Stability' for Markets

Next Post

The UK is a 'Beacon of Stability' for Markets

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com