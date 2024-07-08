Australia Confident It Won’t See Natural Gas Shortage in Q4

Australia’s government said on Monday it is confident that the country’s east coast will have enough natural gas supply in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Australia will be able to meet domestic gas demand at the end of the year, without reducing gas exports, the government said, following the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) interim gas inquiry report from last week that forecasts enough gas across the east coast to meet domestic demand from October to December 2024, even if LNG producers export all their uncontracted gas.

The ACCC report expects that supply will exceed demand in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a surplus on the east coast depending on LNG export levels.

However, last week’s report found that Australia’s east coast could see shortages of natural gas as early as in 2027 unless more supply is made available soon.

“Long term solutions to gas market shortfalls will require a range of policy and market responses. Amongst these, there is an urgent need to develop new sources of gas production and supply,” ACCC said in the report.

“Ensuring efficient supply to the east coast market would also be supported by increased competition in upstream production.”

While ACCC sees sufficient gas supply in the near term, the forecast of possible shortages in the medium to long term is yet another warning about the domestic gas market of one of the world’s biggest LNG exporters.

In May, the industry group Australian Energy Producers said that Australia could face a natural gas shortage later this decade without action to boost domestic supply.

Australia’s energy producers and utilities are also calling on the government to support the existing natural gas-powered generation as a smooth market mechanism to move to growing shares of renewables in the electricity system. Australia has been closing coal-fired power generation and raising solar and wind power, but without enough baseload generation, it risks power shortfalls and blackouts, industry officials have warned.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

