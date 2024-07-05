UK Oil Industry on Edge as Labour Wins Election in a Landslide

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.95 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.44 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.28 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.393 -0.025 -1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.596 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 245 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.596 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 7 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 948 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 7 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 401 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 68.28 +1.07 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 86.03 +1.07 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 84.28 +1.07 +1.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 79.23 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 79.13 +1.07 +1.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.73 +1.32 +1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 77.13 +0.82 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Shell Expects to Book Up to $2 Billion in Writedowns in Q2

Markets Await Inflation Data as Oil Prices Continue to Rally

Markets Await Inflation Data as Oil Prices Continue to Rally

Oil prices are set to…

Ineos Energy CEO: UK Making Oil and Gas Investment Difficult

Ineos Energy CEO: UK Making Oil and Gas Investment Difficult

Ineos Energy CEO David Bucknall…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Oil Industry on Edge as Labour Wins Election in a Landslide

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 05, 2024, 6:00 AM CDT

The Labour Party won the UK election in a landslide, as Britons overwhelmingly voted on Thursday to end 14 years of Conservative rule.

Exit polls and the first official results showed early on Friday that the Labour Party won more than 400 seats in Parliament, while the Tories lost more than 200 seats and slumped to about 120, the worst election showing since World War II.   

The resounding Labour victory is a concern for the UK oil and gas industry, as the new government could follow up on Labour’s campaign pledges to further raise the already high windfall tax on oil and gas profits in the North Sea and scrap tax relief for operators for part of the investments in oil and gas assets they have made.

Operators in the UK North Sea are consolidating operations in view of the tax regime in the UKCS, where the Conservatives introduced a windfall tax in 2022. Earlier this year, the tax was extended by a year to March 2029.

On the eve of the election, David Whitehouse, CEO of the leading trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said: “The incoming government must listen to energy industry concerns about the UK’s fiscal regime and licenses for domestic oil and gas production if it is to deliver a successful energy transition.”

“Details matter. Labour Party policies, poorly managed and delivered without industry input, could spell chaos for employment in this industry at a time when there are already concerns about the economy,” Whitehouse added.

The Labour leadership must deliver on its assurances to engage with industry on how to manage the UK’s energy transition, he noted.

Last month, OEUK’s Whitehouse commented on the Labour Party manifesto, saying that “We’re concerned by proposals to end new oil and gas licences in UK waters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are explaining to all parties that we need the churn of new licences for a successful homegrown energy transition, to safeguard jobs and our energy security and create the investment conditions firms need to stay here in the UK.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australian Coal Miners See Stocks Rally on Mine Explosion

Next Post

Shell Expects to Book Up to $2 Billion in Writedowns in Q2

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com