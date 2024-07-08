2 Million Texans Without Power as Hurricane Beryl Reaches Houston

Hurricane Beryl, the first Atlantic hurricane of the year to strike the US, made landfall in eastern Texas as a Category 1 storm in the early morning hours on Monday.

After causing billions of dollars of damage across the Caribbean and Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula last week, Beryl has finally arrived near Matagorda Beach as a Cat. 1 storm with winds over 80 mph.

As the storm moves inland, torrential rains, surges, tornadoes, and high winds are expected across eastern Texas today. Some areas could receive 5-10 inches of rain, with isolated totals upwards of 15 inches.

"Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is ongoing across portions of Texas. Sustained tropical storm-force winds and hurricane-force wind gust have already been reported along the coast, these winds will continue to spread inland," warned the National Hurricane Center.

Editor's note: As of 10 o'clock Central Time, the number of Texans without power has risen to over 2 million.