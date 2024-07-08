Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 16 hours Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Texas Freeport Gas Flows Fall to Near Zero Ahead of Hurricane Beryl

The EU Wants to Send Data Centers Into Space

The EU Wants to Send Data Centers Into Space

A European study explores the…

Tech Giants' Power Needs Could Jeopardize U.S. Grid Reliability

Tech Giants' Power Needs Could Jeopardize U.S. Grid Reliability

The increased contracting of nuclear…

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk and Crude Demand Both Rise

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk and Crude Demand Both Rise

Rising geopolitical risk in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Premium Content

2 Million Texans Without Power as Hurricane Beryl Reaches Houston

By ZeroHedge - Jul 08, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Beryl has finally arrived near Matagorda Beach as a Cat. 1 storm with winds over 80 mph.
  • As of 10 o'clock Central Time, the number of Texans without power has risen to over 2 million.
  • On Sunday, Exxon Mobil said it was adjusting some operations, while Freeport LNG reduced liquefaction operations with plans to resume once the storm passes.
Hurricane

Hurricane Beryl, the first Atlantic hurricane of the year to strike the US, made landfall in eastern Texas as a Category 1 storm in the early morning hours on Monday.

After causing billions of dollars of damage across the Caribbean and Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula last week, Beryl has finally arrived near Matagorda Beach as a Cat. 1 storm with winds over 80 mph.

As the storm moves inland, torrential rains, surges, tornadoes, and high winds are expected across eastern Texas today. Some areas could receive 5-10 inches of rain, with isolated totals upwards of 15 inches. 

"Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is ongoing across portions of Texas. Sustained tropical storm-force winds and hurricane-force wind gust have already been reported along the coast, these winds will continue to spread inland," warned the National Hurricane Center. 

Editor's note: As of 10 o'clock Central Time, the number of Texans without power has risen to over 2 million.

 

As the storm approached the Texas coast, we recently previewed (read: here & here) how major oil/gas infrastructure, either offshore or onshore, was possibly in the cone of uncertainty path. 

On Sunday, Exxon Mobil said it was adjusting some operations, while Freeport LNG reduced liquefaction operations with plans to resume once the storm passes, according to Bloomberg.

In markets, WTI briefly tagged two-month highs of $84.50bbl, last seen since mid-April, but has since slid to the low $82bbl level. 

"A much-anticipated move of Brent past $90 is going to be contingent on weather risk and a confirmation of a strong seasonal uplift in gasoline demand," said Harry Tchilinguirian, group head of research at Onyx Capital Group.

Tchilinguirian noted, "If either does not materialize, the market is more likely to consolidate rather than race higher."

Beryl was a close call for the Biden administration, which faces an active hurricane season threatening oil and gas refineries along the Gulf Coast. Any major storm that disrupts refineries or offshore drilling platforms could push the average price of gasoline to the politically sensitive $4 per gallon mark ahead of the presidential elections in the fall.

By Zerohedge.com

