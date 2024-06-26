Oil Moves Lower on Surprise Inventory Build

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.68 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.94 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.98 +0.62 +0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 mins 2.632 -0.124 -4.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 +0.009 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.27 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 236 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 +0.009 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.87 +0.93 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.52 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.28 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 939 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.11 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.10 -0.49 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.27 +0.29 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 392 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 66.83 -0.80 -1.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.98 -0.80 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.23 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.23 -0.80 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 73.83 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 73.83 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 76.33 -0.80 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 80.43 -0.80 -0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 74.83 -0.80 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.06 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.46 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.00 -1.00 -1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.60 +1.15 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 10 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Set to Buy 25% in U.S. LNG Project

Africa's Latest Exploration Hotspot Set to Triple Oil Production

Africa's Latest Exploration Hotspot Set to Triple Oil Production

Cote d'Ivoire has been producing…

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

Russia's discovery of colossal oil…

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC's strategy to defend market…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Moves Lower on Surprise Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Jun 26, 2024, 9:38 AM CDT
Cushing

Crude oil prices ticked down today, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 3.6 million barrels for the week to June 21.

This compared with a draw of 2.5 million barrels that pushed prices higher last week, as it was accompanied by inventory declines in gasoline and middle distillates as well, suggesting strengthening demand.

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute yesterday estimated an oil inventory build of less than 1 million barrels for the week to June 21, which despite its size weighed on prices.

The Energy Information Administration also reported a gasoline inventory increase of 2.7 million barrels for last week, which compared with a draw of 2.3 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production last week averaged 9.9 million barrels daily, which compared with 10.2 million barrels daily in the prior week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 400,000 barrels for the week to June 21, which compared with a draw of 1.7 million barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production averaged 4.9 million barrels daily last week, which compared with 4.8 million barrels daily for the week before.

Oil prices, meanwhile, moved higher earlier today despite the API’s bearish inventory report. The rise was driven by deepening concern about Middle Eastern conflicts between Israel and its neighbors as well as predictions of a further pick-up in demand for oil during the third quarter.

“It seems the market is shrugging off demand concerns for now, anticipating inventory drawdowns in peak third quarter demand season. Official Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory numbers today will provide the market further pointers on the trend,” DBS Bank analyst Suvro Sarkar told Reuters.

ING’s Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey also expect strong demand for oil in the third quarter, which would lead to tighter supply and more headspace for oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale's "Long Sideways” Movement Suggests Room to Run
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya
Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025
Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com