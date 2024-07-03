Russia’s Oil Revenues Jumped 50% Year-on-Year in June

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.01 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.44 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.47 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.448 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.556 -0.017 -0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.43 +0.92 +1.06%
Chart Mars US 243 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.556 -0.017 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 5 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 946 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 5 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.43 +0.92 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 399 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 67.21 -2.62 -3.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.96 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.21 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 78.16 -1.42 -1.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 75.81 -0.57 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 75.81 -0.57 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 78.06 -0.57 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.41 -1.72 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.31 -0.57 -0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.04 -0.57 -0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.04 -0.57 -0.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.25 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.85 +1.84 +2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days e-truck insanity

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Revenues Jumped 50% Year-on-Year in June

Where Are Global Precious Metals Prices Heading?

Where Are Global Precious Metals Prices Heading?

The Global Precious Metals MMI…

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

Prominent OPEC countries may be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Revenues Jumped 50% Year-on-Year in June

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 03, 2024, 10:40 AM CDT

Higher prices for Russia’s flagship crude grade Urals boosted the Russian government's revenues from oil in June with proceeds rising by nearly 50% from a year earlier, Bloomberg estimated on Wednesday in calculations based on data from the Russian finance ministry.

The annual jump in Russia’s revenues from the oil industry suggests that Russian producers have adapted to the Western sanctions and are selling their crude to willing buyers at higher prices.

In June, oil-related taxes for the Russian budget surged to $6.67 billion (590.6 billion Russian rubles), Bloomberg’s calculations showed. This compares with $4.55 billion (402.8 billion rubles) in revenue from the oil industry in June last year.  

Russian data showed that the budget’s combined revenues from the oil and gas industry surged by 41% year-over-year in June to $8.4 billion (746.6 billion rubles).

Russian oil revenues have been rising in recent months compared to the year-ago levels as Moscow is increasingly finding ways to circumvent sanctions and find buyers willing to risk purchasing its crude and refined petroleum products.

The higher revenues from oil for Russia highlight the difficulties of the Western countries to reduce Putin’s income from oil, despite the price cap on Russia’s oil and the ramp-up of the sanctions enforcement in recent months.

A weaker ruble and higher international and Urals grade prices have also helped raise oil revenues for Russia.

Last month, Russia’s finance ministry data showed that Russian budget revenues from oil and gas soared by 73.5% in January-May of 2024 compared to the first five months of 2023.

Between January and May 2024, the revenues for the Russian federal budget from oil and gas hit $55.7 billion (4.95 trillion Russian rubles).

Russia’s oil and gas revenues for June were projected to increase by over 50% year-on-year, reaching $9.4 billion, according to Reuters calculations from last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kazakhstan Exceeded Its OPEC+ Oil Output Quota in June

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com