Devon Energy To Acquire Bakken Driller Grayson Mill In $5B Deal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.18 -0.98 -1.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.63 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.01 -0.59 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.369 +0.050 +2.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.533 -0.027 -1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%
Chart Mars US 248 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.533 -0.027 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 11 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 11 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 952 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 11 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 11 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 405 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 67.56 -0.72 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 85.31 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.56 -0.72 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.51 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 78.41 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 83.01 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.41 -0.72 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 15 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 24 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 19 hours Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Devon Energy To Acquire Bakken Driller Grayson Mill In $5B Deal

Iran to Purchase 10 Billion Cubic Meters of Turkmen Natural Gas Annually

Iran to Purchase 10 Billion Cubic Meters of Turkmen Natural Gas Annually

Turkmenistan and Iran signed a…

Tech Giants' Power Needs Could Jeopardize U.S. Grid Reliability

Tech Giants' Power Needs Could Jeopardize U.S. Grid Reliability

The increased contracting of nuclear…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Devon Energy To Acquire Bakken Driller Grayson Mill In $5B Deal

By Alex Kimani - Jul 08, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

Independent oil & gas company Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has announced plans to acquire Grayson Mill Energy's Williston Basin business in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$5B, consisting of $3.25B of cash and $1.75B of stock. According to the Oklahoma-based shale producer, the purchase will add 307K net acres (70% working interest) to its portfolio, significantly expanding its position in the Williston Basin. Production from the acquired properties is expected to be maintained at ~100K boe/day (55% oil) in 2025.

With enhanced scale in the basin, Devon expects to realize up to $50M in average annual cash flow savings from marketing synergies and operating efficiencies. Devon currently produces 375K bbl of crude per day with total production clocking in at an average 765K boe/day across its portfolio of assets. Devon has also announced plans to boost its stock buyback authorization by 67% to $5B thanks to the accretive nature of the transaction to free cash flow.

"The acquisition of Grayson Mill is an excellent strategic fit for Devon that allows us to efficiently expand our oil production and operating scale while capturing a meaningful runway of highly economic drilling inventory," Devon President and CEO Rick Muncrief said.

According to Reuters, Devon Energy has failed in three acquisition attempts over the past 12 months because higher drilling costs and production issues made its stock less attractive to acquisition targets. Devon missed out on the energy sector's M&A boom by losing to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in buying Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in acquiring CrownRock, and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) in obtaining Enerplus. Acquisition targets have been skeptical about the value of Devon's stock, which has lagged the S&P 500 Energy index by 16 percentage points in the last 12 months. Thankfully, analysts have pointed out that Devon could still take another shot at logical targets including Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and privately-held Mewbourne Oil, all of which would bolster its Delaware Basin position.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Freeport Gas Flows Fall to Near Zero Ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com