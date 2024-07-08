Battery Majors Suffer Profit Drop on Lower-Than-Expected EV Sales

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.35 -0.81 -0.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.85 -0.69 -0.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.09 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.360 +0.041 +1.77%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.545 -0.014 -0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%
Chart Mars US 248 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.545 -0.014 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 10 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 10 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 951 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 10 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 10 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 404 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 67.56 -0.72 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.31 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.56 -0.72 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.51 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 78.41 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.01 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 76.41 -0.72 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 14 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 19 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 hours Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

Germany's Grid Is Getting Greener as its Industry is Weakening

Germany's Grid Is Getting Greener as its Industry is Weakening

Germany's grid is getting greener…

Inside Orban's Ceasefire Proposal and Controversial Moscow Trip

Inside Orban's Ceasefire Proposal and Controversial Moscow Trip

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Battery Majors Suffer Profit Drop on Lower-Than-Expected EV Sales

By Irina Slav - Jul 08, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT

LG Energy, one of the biggest players in the EV battery space, reported a 58% drop in operating profits for the second quarter of the year, attributing the figure to the slowdown in EV sales.

The news came a day after another South Korean battery major, SK On, declared an emergency after 10 consecutive quarters of losses stemming from trends in EV demand that have missed analyst and company expectations.

LG Energy and SK On are, respectively, the world’s third- and fourth-largest EV battery manufacturers.

Reporting on the LG Energy results, which are preliminary, Bloomberg noted a tax credit under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that helped the company stay in the black, Excluding that credit, LG Energy dipped into an operating loss of some $180,000.

SK On, for its part, has had worse luck than its bigger rival, without IRA tax credits to help it through the rough times. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the company had seen its net debt swell to about $10 billion over the last two years and a half, which was a fivefold increase in the period. The reason: EV sales have fallen short of projections—well short.

“We have our back against the wall,” chief executive Lee Seok-hee wrote in a letter to employees. “We should all pull together.”

The company appears to have made a string of sub-optimal decisions to get to this point, namely aggressive investments in Europe and the United States in anticipation of an EV boom, according to the Financial Times.

Unlike the South Korean battery makers, the two world leaders—BYD and CATL—are mostly exposed to their home market where EV sales are the strongest in the world, so they have been shielded by the disappointing sales numbers on the other two key markets for the vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australia Confident It Won’t See Natural Gas Shortage in Q4

Next Post

Oil Industry Plans to Invest $5 Billion to Explore Drilling Sites in Pakistan

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com