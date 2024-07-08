Carlos Slim’s Company to Spend $1.2 Billion on Natural Gas Field

A company controlled by Mexico’s richest man, Carlos Slim, will invest $1.2 billion in the development of a natural gas field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The field should begin producing in 2026, Bloomberg reported.

Grupo Carso, the Slim-controlled company, would partner with state oil major Pemex on the Lakach gas project, with Pemex keeping ownership of the field and its reserves, while Grupo Carso builds the infrastructure necessary to process the gas extracted from the field.

The partnership reflects the current government’s ambition to return control over the country’s natural resources to the state. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has signaled she would be open to more public-private partnerships in oil and gas, while noting that the resources belong to the Mexican people.

Grup Carso’s owner Carlos Slim has been expanding his presence in oil and gas lately and has said that now is a good time for Mexico to boost activity in that sector to take advantage of growing tensions between the United States and China and draw in more investment its way.

Last month, the Mexican National Hydrocarbons Commission reported that the nation's total proven hydrocarbon reserves, encompassing both crude oil and natural gas, had increased to 8.383 billion barrels of crude oil equivalent. This marks a significant development in the annual reserves data.

This total aggregates the reserves held by state energy giant Pemex and other entities that entered the market following Mexico's landmark energy reforms under the previous government led by Enrique Pena Nieto.

These reforms aimed to attract new technology, expertise, and investment to revitalize the sector. Pemex, traditionally dominant in the Mexican energy landscape, regained this dominance under Lopez Obrador and now operates alongside international players who have brought in fresh capital and advanced extraction methods. Under Lopez Obrador, however, the participation of international players has been significantly curbed as the government aimed to prop up Pemex as much as possible.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

