Overcapacity Hits Profitability of China’s Solar Panel Makers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.28 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.82 -0.72 -0.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.86 -0.74 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.320 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.534 -0.026 -1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 248 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.534 -0.026 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 10 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 10 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 951 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 10 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 10 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 404 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.56 -0.72 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 85.31 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 83.56 -0.72 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.51 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.41 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 83.01 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 76.41 -0.72 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 14 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 hours Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 2 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Overcapacity Hits Profitability of China’s Solar Panel Makers

Transatlantic Energy Highway: Is a Global Power Grid on the Horizon?

Transatlantic Energy Highway: Is a Global Power Grid on the Horizon?

Renewable energy variability poses challenges…

China's Economic Recovery Stumbles as Industrial Output Disappoints

China's Economic Recovery Stumbles as Industrial Output Disappoints

China's economic recovery faces headwinds…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Overcapacity Hits Profitability of China’s Solar Panel Makers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 08, 2024, 4:55 AM CDT

The booming solar panel manufacturing in China has led to losses for the major producers who have been forced to sell their products at below-market prices.

The Chinese solar panel market remains oversupplied and this glut could last up to two more years, according to Longi Green Energy Technology.

The major PV panel producer told analysts at Citi and Daiwa Capital that China’s solar panel prices aren’t expected to exceed costs anytime soon.

“Industry-wide losses will persist amid oversupply,” Citi Research analysts wrote in a note on Monday carried by Bloomberg.

The Chinese boom, supported by cheap materials and policy support from the central and local governments, has started to bite into the profitability of solar panel manufacturers.

Longi said in its 2023 annual report that “Under the pressure of severe supply and demand imbalance, photovoltaic product prices plummeted in 2023, especially since the fourth quarter, where the bidding prices for modules continued to hit new lows.”

This year, the industry will begin reshaping as the financially and technologically weaker manufacturers will be weeded out, Longi said.

“Affected by the rapid decline in industry chain prices and the tightening of market financing policies, enterprises with high debt and product homogenization have begun to exit the market,” the company noted in April.

“As the market clears out outdated capacities, the performance of companies with leading products will gradually recover,” the Chinese manufacturer said.

However, until the recovery occurs, the industry will continue piling up losses, analysts say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the top executives of China’s solar manufacturers flagged an “interim overcapacity” in the sector, following the rapid expansion of the past few years.

The solar manufacturing boom in China and the domestic competition for market share have prompted some manufacturers to sacrifice quality for the sake of higher profits, an executive at the world’s largest solar manufacturer said earlier this year. Companies are looking to survive in the race to the bottom in China’s solar component market and some are skimping on quality and testing.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Carlos Slim’s Company to Spend $1.2 Billion on Natural Gas Field

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com