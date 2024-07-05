Australian Coal Miners See Stocks Rally on Mine Explosion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.84 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.27 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.34 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.351 -0.067 -2.77%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 -0.024 -0.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 245 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 -0.024 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 7 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 948 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 7 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 401 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 68.28 +1.07 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 86.03 +1.07 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 84.28 +1.07 +1.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 79.23 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 79.13 +1.07 +1.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.73 +1.32 +1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 77.13 +0.82 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Australian Coal Miners See Stocks Rally on Mine Explosion

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

According to a new study,…

How to Ensure Oil Workers Get Access to Clean Energy Jobs

How to Ensure Oil Workers Get Access to Clean Energy Jobs

The global energy landscape is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australian Coal Miners See Stocks Rally on Mine Explosion

By Irina Slav - Jul 05, 2024, 5:00 AM CDT

Australian coal miners are seeing their stocks rally following an explosion at a coal mine operated by Anglo American that shut down operations temporarily.

According to Morgan Stanley, the stocks have higher to go, too, Bloomberg reported, noting that the mine is one of the biggest metallurgical coal sites in Australia.

Anglo reported a fire at the Grosvenor mine in Queensland earlier this week, saying it had shut down the site, suggesting it could remain shut for several months while the company ensured re-entry into the site was safe.

The stock surge that followed this news highlights coal’s continued importance as an energy commodity amid the transition to alternative energy sources, including for metallurgical purposes.

Morgan Stanley analysts believe the incident would contribute to an upward potential do 15% for coking coal prices by the end of the year as it would accelerate a tightening of the coal market, they said in a note cited by Bloomberg.

“We see a near-term opportunity in coking or met coal, especially after the recent share price pullback,” the analysts wrote.

For Anglo American, however, the incident is a double negative because it hurt not only its production plans but also its more important plans of selling its metallurgical coal business.

The sale was part of a business dismantling plan expected to transform the company. Other points of the plan include selling or spinning off Anglo’s diamond, platinum, and nickel business units.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grosvenor mine produces about a fifth of the company’s annual metallurgical coal output, the FT noted in a report on the fire and the shutdown of the site earlier this week.

BHP tried to take over Anglo American earlier this year, but the target company kept rejecting the offers it was receiving as undervaluing its business until the suitor ran out of offers and gave up.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Slow Permitting Holds Back Wind Power Growth in Europe

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com