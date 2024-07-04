China’s Government Car Procurement Includes Tesla for the First Time

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.18 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 50 mins 87.43 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.44 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.365 -0.053 -2.19%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.586 -0.015 -0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 244 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.586 -0.015 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 7 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 948 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 7 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 401 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.21 -2.62 -3.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 84.96 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.21 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 78.16 -1.42 -1.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.81 -0.37 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.81 -0.37 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.06 -0.57 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.41 -1.72 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 76.31 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

British Airways Owner: Sustainable Aviation Fuels to Raise Fares, Lower Demand

The Hidden Costs of Georgia’s Partnership With China

The Hidden Costs of Georgia’s Partnership With China

Georgia's strategic partnership with China…

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back as Oil Prices Climb

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back as Oil Prices Climb

The geopolitical risk premium is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Government Car Procurement Includes Tesla for the First Time

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 04, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

China has included a Tesla model for the first time in its list of cars the government and party can use as a service car, according to Chinese media.

Tesla’s Model Y can now be purchased by government, party, and public organizations in the new batches of new energy vehicle (NEV) procurement, official Chinese media outlet the paper reports.

The provincial government of the Jiangsu province in eastern China has already published 56 batches of NEV procurements for use as service cars. Apart from Tesla’s Model Y manufactured in the Shanghai factory, the provincial government would be procuring vehicles from Volvo, majority owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, and from 54 other batches, all of which were for Chinese electric vehicles and hybrids.   

Until recently, Tesla’s vehicles were banned from Chinese government and military compounds over concerns about data collection and security.

Back in 2021, China banned personnel from parking Teslas at military compounds, as well as the use of Tesla by people working at state agencies and sensitive industries, due to concerns that sensors and built-in cameras in Teslas could collect sensitive data about China.

These restrictions have been dropped after Tesla won in April an endorsement from a major Chinese carmakers’ association, which said that Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y cars were compliant with data-security regulations.

China has been a very important market for Tesla, which built in Shanghai its first Gigafactory outside the United States, to level the playing field on the competitive Chinese EV market with electric cars made in China.

Elon Musk visited China on an unannounced trip in late April and made progress on Tesla’s efforts to rollout the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and discuss the data-transfer permissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla has also reportedly reached an agreement with China’s Baidu to use the Chinese tech giant’s mapping license for data collection on China’s public roads, sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters. The deal could be a step forward for Tesla rolling out FSD in China.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alaska Sues Biden Administration Over Restricted Oil Drilling

Next Post

Gasoline Traders Back Out of Nigeria Amid $6B in Unpaid Debt

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com