GM to Pay $146 Million Penalty for Emission Violations

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.29 -0.87 -1.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.79 -0.75 -0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.09 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.364 +0.045 +1.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.541 -0.019 -0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%
Chart Mars US 248 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.541 -0.019 -0.73%

Graph up Marine 10 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 10 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 10 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 951 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 10 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 10 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 404 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 67.56 -0.72 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.31 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.56 -0.72 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.51 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 78.41 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.01 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 76.41 -0.72 -0.93%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 14 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

GM to Pay $146 Million Penalty for Emission Violations

By ZeroHedge - Jul 08, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • GM must pay $146 million in penalties for emission violations on 5.9 million older vehicles.
  • The vehicles emit over 10% more carbon dioxide than initially claimed and consume at least 10% more fuel than stated on window stickers.
  • GM denies any wrongdoing, attributing the issue to a testing procedure change implemented by the EPA in 2016.
GM

This week, AP and WMAR Baltimore reported that GM would have to pay the government over $146 million in penalties due to 5.9 million of its older vehicles not complying with emissions and fuel standards. 

The report said that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Wednesday that specific GM vehicles from the 2012 to 2018 model years failed to meet federal fuel economy standards.

The EPA found that GM pickup trucks and SUVs emit over 10% more CO2 than initially claimed. These vehicles consume at least 10% more fuel than stated on window stickers but won't be repaired or have their MPG ratings adjusted.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said: "Our investigation has achieved accountability and upholds an important program that's reducing air pollution and protecting communities across the country."

GM spokesman Bill Grotz said owners don't have to take any action: "We believe this voluntary action is the best course of action to resolve the outstanding issues with the federal government."

GM stated that it complied with all pollution and mileage regulations and denied any wrongdoing or Clean Air Act violations. According to GM spokesman Bill Grotz, the issue arose from a testing procedure change implemented by the EPA in 2016.

In other words, its an issue that would have just gone away on its own, but the government needed to take its bureaucratic pound of flesh first. 

The EPA's enforcement action affects about 5.9 million GM vehicles, including the Chevy Tahoe, Cadillac Escalade, and Chevy Silverado. GM will forfeit credits used to meet emission standards, with an estimated resolution cost of $490 million.

GM claims compliance with regulations and attributes the issue to a 2016 EPA testing change. Despite addressing excess emissions, critics like David Cooke and Dan Becker argue GM should have known about the pollution discrepancy and emphasize the need for strict pollution rules.

Historically, similar cases led to fines and Justice Department involvement, as seen with Hyundai, Kia, and Volkswagen. While the Justice Department declined to comment, GM stated the settlement resolves all government claims. Potential lawsuits from GM owners for lower-than-advertised gas mileage remain possible.

By Zerohedge.com

