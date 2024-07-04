Saudi Aramco to Supply Clean Energy Solutions to China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.59 -0.29 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.13 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.13 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.371 -0.047 -1.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.579 -0.022 -0.86%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.43 +0.92 +1.06%
Chart Mars US 244 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.579 -0.022 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 6 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 947 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 6 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.43 +0.92 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 400 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 67.21 -2.62 -3.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 84.96 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 83.21 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 78.16 -1.42 -1.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 75.81 -0.57 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 75.81 -0.57 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 78.06 -0.57 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 82.41 -1.72 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 76.31 -0.57 -0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.04 -0.57 -0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.04 -0.57 -0.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.85 +1.84 +2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Oil Trading Giants Are Buying Big Oil’s Refineries

Aramco Targets 60% Increase in Gas Production by 2030

Aramco Targets 60% Increase in Gas Production by 2030

Saudi Aramco is investing heavily…

Namibia Is Gearing Up for a Major Oil Boom

Namibia Is Gearing Up for a Major Oil Boom

Namibia's recent oil discoveries, particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco to Supply Clean Energy Solutions to China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 04, 2024, 6:00 AM CDT

Saudi Aramco looks to work on low-carbon energy solutions with China in addition to its crude oil supply and petrochemicals ventures in the world’s top oil importer, the Saudi oil giant’s downstream director said on Thursday.

Aramco plans to expand its energy ties with China beyond crude supply and petrochemicals with joint work on clean energy solutions, downstream director Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani said at the SCMP China Conference via a video link on Thursday.

“We are developing innovative technologies that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, like blue hydrogen, electro-fuels, and carbon capture and storage – all while strengthening our existing oil and gas production capacity,” South China Morning Post quoted Al Qahtani as saying.

Saudi Aramco and China Building Materials Academy launched in 2022 to launch a nonmetallic innovation center, designed to advance the use of nonmetallic materials in the building and construction sector, which could lower emissions in this industry.   

“This pioneering initiative can pave the way for other collaborations in areas that further expand the horizon of our partnerships in China – including, potentially, in areas like wind and solar,” Al-Qahtani said at the conference on Thursday.

Aramco is a key crude supplier to China and has boosted its downstream presence in its most prized oil export market by signing petrochemicals deals in recent years. 

Earlier this year, Aramco entered into discussions with Hengli Group Co., Ltd. regarding the potential acquisition of a 10% stake in Hengli Petrochemical Co., subject to due diligence and required regulatory clearances.

The potential deal would not be the first transaction in the petrochemicals sector for Aramco in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the Saudi firm completed the purchase of a 10% stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical for the equivalent of $3.4 billion. Earlier in 2023, Aramco announced two major refinery and petrochemical deals in China, which not only give the world’s largest oil firm a share of the Chinese downstream market but also an additional export outlet for 690,000 bpd of Saudi crude in China.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy in the EU Will Remain Expensive Under Net-Zero Scenario

Next Post

Nigeria’s Regulator Approves Equinor's and Eni’s Oil Asset Sales

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com