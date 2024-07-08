Oil Moves Slightly Lower as Beryl Pummels Texas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.34 -0.82 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.76 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.01 -0.59 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.368 +0.049 +2.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.538 -0.021 -0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%
Chart Mars US 248 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.538 -0.021 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 10 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 10 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 951 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 10 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 10 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 404 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.56 -0.72 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 85.31 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 83.56 -0.72 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.51 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.41 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.01 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.41 -0.72 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 14 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 16 hours Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Oil Moves Slightly Lower as Beryl Pummels Texas

Germany's Grid Is Getting Greener as its Industry is Weakening

Germany's Grid Is Getting Greener as its Industry is Weakening

Germany's grid is getting greener…

Bolivian President Alleges Failed ‘Coup’ Attempt All About Lithium

Bolivian President Alleges Failed ‘Coup’ Attempt All About Lithium

President Arce asserts that the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Moves Slightly Lower as Beryl Pummels Texas

By Alex Kimani - Jul 08, 2024, 11:20 AM CDT

More than 1.8 million homes and businesses in Texas were left without power on Monday after Category 1 hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda around 4 a.m. local time, leaving in its wake a trail of dangerous storm surges, floods and heavy winds. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), a public utility that serves nearly 2.6 million customers, reported that more than 1.5 million were without power in its service area as of 09.51 am ET.

After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Beryl weakened to a tropical storm but strengthened again late Sunday, packing winds of at least 80 mph due to the hot air in the Gulf of Mexico. The deadly hurricane left at least 11 people dead as it tore through the Caribbean last week and has already claimed one casualty in the U.S. after a Texas man died when the roof of his house collapsed. The local National Weather Service office estimated that 6 to 8 inches of rainfall fell in a large area southwest of the Houston metro area, bringing flash floods from midnight to 6:30 a.m. local time. Beryl is the earliest Atlantic storm in a calendar year to become a Category 5 hurricane. 

As Hurricane Beryl approaches the Texas coast, now is the time for Texans to make their final preparations to protect themselves and their property. 121 counties are already under state disaster declaration, and more may be added if conditions warrant,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on Sunday.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL) are among Gulf oil operators that have evacuated staff from their offshore platforms. After notching a fourth straight weekly increase on Friday, oil prices have kicked off the new week on the backfoot with dated Brent and WTI crude slightly lower in Monday’s intraday session.

Over the past decade, climate experts have reported that climate change is making hurricanes stronger and more intense, leading to higher wind speeds, heavier rainfall, and more severe storm surges. According to the U.S. Environmental [Protection Agency (EPA), sea surface temperature has been consistently higher during the past three decades than at any other time since reliable observations began in 1880, with 2023 the warmest year on record.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com