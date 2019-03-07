Two Largest Oil Price Benchmarks Are Set To Diverge

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.35 -0.31 -0.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.89 -0.41 -0.62%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.865 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 2 hours 63.26 +0.44 +0.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 20 hours 64.15 +0.77 +1.21%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.96 -0.38 -0.64%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.865 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 66.51 +0.89 +1.36%
Murban 20 hours 67.74 +0.80 +1.20%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.23 +0.27 +0.46%
Basra Light 20 hours 68.80 +0.39 +0.57%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.31 +0.53 +0.82%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Girassol 20 hours 66.78 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 44.20 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.82 -0.69 -1.52%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 52.97 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.87 -0.34 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.57 -0.74 -1.41%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.97 -0.59 -1.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.17 -0.79 -1.41%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.72 -0.34 -0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.17 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.61 +0.44 +0.88%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.44 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.44 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.11 +0.44 +0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.32 -0.34 -0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 7 minutes An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 9 minutes Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 28 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 2 hours NASA Says It Has Scheduled the First All-Female Spacewalk
  • 12 hours EU States Block Blacklisting Saudi, Panama Over Dirty Money
  • 31 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 28 mins Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 12 hours Facebook Shifting To Privacy-Oriented Platform?
  • 3 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 10 hours Go Green or Die
  • 3 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 13 hours Is the World Ready to Go Cold Turkey on Oil
  • 19 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 11 hours Section 232 Uranium

Breaking News:

First Floating U.S. LNG Project Continues Despite US-China Trade War

Alt Text

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

Barclays economists say that many…

Alt Text

Vietnam’s Energy Dilemma Is About To Become A Crisis

Tensions between Beijing and Hanoi…

Alt Text

Survey: Experts See Brent Oil Price In The $60s In 2019

Brent Crude prices will average…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Two Largest Oil Price Benchmarks Are Set To Diverge

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 07, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
New mexico oil drillers

Brent has gathered some momentum while WTI prices have shown just a little bit of hesitation.

The difference in the price movements of the two oil benchmarks reflects a slight divergence in fundamentals between the U.S. and the rest of the world. U.S. shale continues to grow at a brisk rate, with production at 12.1 million barrels per day (mb/d), up nearly 600,000 bpd from October levels. The EIA recently revised up its forecast for U.S. production to 12.4 mb/d this year, up from the previous 12.1 mb/d it had expected for 2019.

Many U.S. shale companies are showing signs of weakness, struggling to turn a profit and cutting spending in the face of investor pressure. But production growth continues, much of it increasingly led by the oil majors. In the EIA’s most recent Drilling Productivity Report, the agency expects the major U.S. shale basins to add 84,000 bpd in March.

To be sure, there is a lag between major price movements and the knock on effects on rig counts, drilling activity and ultimately production. So, it could be the case that output growth slows as the year wears on. The rig count has already plateaued; a slowdown in production is entirely possible in the weeks and months ahead.

But so far the production numbers continue to surprise, weighing down the oil market. Just this week, the EIA reported a surprise jump in crude oil inventories by 7 million barrels. Part of that was an anomaly due to a rebound in imports after falling the previous week. However, production continues to climb. Related: Supertanker Rates Soar As U.S. Oil Exports Hit All-Time High

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ cuts are tightening up oil market conditions around the world. The group has taken more than 1.2 mb/d offline, and Saudi Arabia is going further, aiming to lower its output to 9.8 mb/d by this month, or 0.5 mb/d below its required ceiling.

As a result, the market is well-supplied in the U.S, but tighter elsewhere. This has translated into a price gap between Brent and WTI that has widened to $10 per barrel, up from a $6 to $8 range in January. The divergence in market conditions has also revealed itself in some bizarre trading movements.

Bloomberg reported in February that a series of supertankers are shipping oil from the U.S. to Asia, but then returning empty, carrying nothing but seawater for stability. The shippers are taking a huge financial hit by not bringing oil from the Middle East back to the U.S., for example, but supply conditions for that route are tight, while there are tons of barrels that need to head from the U.S. to Asia. And those barrels are priced at the lower WTI benchmark, so there is a bit of arbitrage going on, with cheaper U.S. oil heading east.

“What’s driving this is a U.S. oil market that’s looking relatively bearish with domestic production estimates trending higher, and persistent crude oil builds we have seen for the last few weeks,” Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Amsterdam, told Bloomberg in February. “At the same time, OPEC cuts are supporting international grades like Brent, creating an export incentive.” Related: Kashmir Conflict Has Riyadh On Edge

Unplanned outages in Iran and Venezuela are magnifying this trend. “Brent is continuing to profit from the OPEC+ production cuts and the involuntary supply outages in Venezuela and Iran. An unexpectedly pronounced rise in US crude oil stocks also failed to put any noticeable pressure on the price,” Commerzbank wrote in a March 7 note. “In fact, Brent even climbed to over $66 per barrel again overnight. WTI is lagging somewhat behind, widening the price gap to just shy of $10 per barrel again.”

Notably, the price differential between WTI in Cushing and prices in Midland, Texas at the heart of the Permian has just about disappeared entirely. Last year, Permian prices traded at a $20-per-barrel discount at its widest point, due to pipeline constraints. But the discount recently fell to zero, “thanks to the addition of the Sunrise pipeline in November 2018 and the announced conversion of the Seminole natural gas liquids pipeline to carry crude by the end of February 2019,” according to the Dallas Fed.

Higher volumes of U.S. oil exports will also smooth out the differences between WTI and Brent. More export capacity is planned for the coast of Texas. But that will take time. In the interim, surging U.S. shale production at a time when OPEC+ is keeping supply off of the market, has widened the prices between the two oil benchmarks.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Exxon Punished By Wall Street For Spending Strategy
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner
Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

 China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

 Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

 Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com