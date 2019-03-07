Kashmir Conflict Has Riyadh On Edge

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.35 -0.31 -0.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.89 -0.41 -0.62%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.865 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 2 hours 63.26 +0.44 +0.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 20 hours 64.15 +0.77 +1.21%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.96 -0.38 -0.64%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.865 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 66.51 +0.89 +1.36%
Murban 20 hours 67.74 +0.80 +1.20%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.23 +0.27 +0.46%
Basra Light 20 hours 68.80 +0.39 +0.57%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.31 +0.53 +0.82%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Girassol 20 hours 66.78 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 44.20 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.82 -0.69 -1.52%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 52.97 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.87 -0.34 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.57 -0.74 -1.41%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.97 -0.59 -1.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.17 -0.79 -1.41%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.72 -0.34 -0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.17 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.61 +0.44 +0.88%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.44 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.44 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.11 +0.44 +0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.32 -0.34 -0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 7 minutes An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 9 minutes Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 28 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 2 hours NASA Says It Has Scheduled the First All-Female Spacewalk
  • 12 hours EU States Block Blacklisting Saudi, Panama Over Dirty Money
  • 31 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 28 mins Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 12 hours Facebook Shifting To Privacy-Oriented Platform?
  • 3 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 10 hours Go Green or Die
  • 3 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 13 hours Is the World Ready to Go Cold Turkey on Oil
  • 19 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 11 hours Section 232 Uranium

Breaking News:

First Floating U.S. LNG Project Continues Despite US-China Trade War

Alt Text

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

There’s trillions of dollars waiting…

Alt Text

Are Semi-Solid State Batteries A Gamechanger?

As the electric vehicle battery…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Prices Slide

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Kashmir Conflict Has Riyadh On Edge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 07, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Satellite image

Just days after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman finished his charm-offensive Asian trip to Pakistan, India, and China, the ever-simmering tensions between Pakistan and India flared up again over Kashmir—the territory the two countries have been disputing since 1947 when Britain partitioned its colonies and India and Pakistan became independent countries.

Commodity, currency, and equity markets were on edge last week while nuclear arsenal owners India and Pakistan were saying they carried out air strikes over the so-called Line of Control—the boundary between Indian and Pakistani areas of control over Kashmir.

The two countries have dialed down hostilities since last week and Pakistan said last Thursday that it would release an Indian pilot it had been holding “as a gesture of peace.”  

One of the first countries to send a high-profile official to seek de-escalation of the tension was Saudi Arabia, which had just pledged US$20 billion in investments into Pakistan and another US$100 billion in India, with a large part of these billions of dollars to be invested in the oil industries in both countries.

The world’s top crude oil exporter Saudi Arabia cannot easily ignore a potential new conflict between India and Pakistan, as it has strategic interests in both countries, (apart from the obvious worst-case scenario—a nuclear war in its backyard), Andrew Critchlow, head of news in EMEA for S&P Global Platts, writes in a blog post. Related: Is This The End Of Alaska’s LNG Ambitions?

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent last week the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, to Pakistan with a letter to the Pakistani leadership in an attempt to defuse the latest tension.

Days before that, Saudi Arabia signed US$20 billion worth of deals in Pakistan during MBS’s visit to the country, including US$8 billion for an oil refinery in the city of Gwadar. Saudi Arabia has also provided US$6 billion in loans to cash-strapped Pakistan, which is struggling with an economic crisis with just US$8 billion in foreign reserves left and is seeking international funding.

After Pakistan, the Saudi crown prince visited India on his second Asian stop in last month’s tour, where the Kingdom pledged US$100 billion investments in India’s infrastructure and energy industries as it seeks to strengthen its position in the country that is registering the fastest growth in oil demand.

“We want Saudi Aramco to be a household name in India,” Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said, adding that India was the number-one priority for the Kingdom’s oil giant.  Related: Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

Saudi Arabia and its state oil firm are increasingly looking to lock in future sales of its crude oil on the fastest-growing Asian market, by setting up joint ventures to build refineries, in India and China in particular.

India is expected to be the country with the largest additional oil demand through 2040, OPEC said in its 2018 World Oil Outlook published last September. In terms of incremental demand by 2040, India is forecast to be the country with the fastest average demand growth in the world—at 3.7 percent annually, as well as the largest additional demand—5.8 million bpd. Thanks to this fast demand growth, India will likely pass the 10-million-bpd oil demand mark sometime towards the end of the forecast period, OPEC said.

According to the BP Energy Outlook 2019, India’s share of total global primary energy demand is set to roughly double to around 11 percent by 2040, underpinned by strong population growth and economic development. Domestic gas production in India is seen rising modestly, but demand is expected to surge by 240 percent by 2040, meaning India’s reliance on gas imports is set to continue to grow significantly, BP reckons.

Apart from building strategic relations with Pakistan and India, Saudi Arabia is securing energy deals in the two countries and it can’t just shrug off a potential new full-blown conflict.

Most analysts don’t expect immediate impact on oil demand in the region, if the tensions are contained, as they are currently. However, experts see why commodity producers, including oil producers, could be anxious over the Kashmir conflict.

“India is a big player in the oil and LNG market. Pakistan is an emerging and key regional market to watch for LNG and fuel oil movements. So industry players will be keeping a very close eye on the situation there and how it develops,” Kang Wu, Head of Asia at S&P Global Platts Analytics, said last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Crude Inventories Rise Despite Strong Product Demand

Next Post

Exxon Punished By Wall Street For Spending Strategy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner
Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

 China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

 Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

 Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com