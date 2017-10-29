Turkey’s Opaque Private Energy Sector

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 53.90 +1.26 +2.39%
Brent Crude 60.13 +1.09 +1.85%
Mars US 55.64 +1.63 +3.02%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.15 +0.51 +1.03%
Natural Gas 2.964 -0.09 -2.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 56.63 +0.80 +1.43%
Murban 59.38 +0.85 +1.45%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.68 +1.49 +2.70%
Basra Light 55.83 +1.11 +2.03%
Saharan Blend 60.07 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Girassol 60.34 +1.57 +2.67%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.16 +0.64 +1.62%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.20 -0.25 -0.43%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.84 +0.46 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 2 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 2 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 2 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 2 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 2 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 2 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 3 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 3 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 3 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 3 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 3 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 3 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 3 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 3 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 3 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 4 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 4 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 4 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 4 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 4 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 4 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 5 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 5 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 5 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 5 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 5 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 5 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 5 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 6 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 6 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 6 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 6 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 6 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 9 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 9 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Alt Text

Global Oil Supply Disruptions Lowest Since 2012

Unplanned disruptions in global oil…

Alt Text

Are Combustion Engines Reaching Peak Demand?

As countries announce plans to…

Alt Text

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Falling Venezuelan oil quality could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Shadow Governance Intel

Shadow Governance Intel

Shadow Governance Intel (www.shadowgovintel.com), the analytical arm of West Sands Advisory Limited, conducts in-depth research on power players and power plays that challenge the transparency…

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkey’s Opaque Private Energy Sector

By Shadow Governance Intel - Oct 29, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT Erdogan

Patronage and Power Players in Turkey’s Energy Sector

In parallel with the rise to power of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP), we are witnessing the rise of a system of patronage in Turkey. To secure and extend their influence throughout state and society, including in key sectors of the economy, such as the energy sector, the government of President Erdogan appears to be providing preferential treatment to party loyalists.

All Trust in a Son-in-Law

The most visible actors in Turkey’s energy sector are predominantly members of the senior political elite. More specifically, the most influential actors are the President himself, and his son-in-law, the Minister of Energy, Berat Albayrak.

That Albayrak is considered to be the right-hand of Erdogan infers that he is a trusted figure and key power player. For example, through BOTAS, Albayrak is believed to have secured government bids to businessmen with close ties to Erdogan.

Reportedly, Albayrak has personally benefited from energy sector deals, as well. For example, according to Haber7, Albayrak allegedly owned companies with shares in Ar Enerjy, owned by Ziya Ilgen, the President’s brother-in-law. Benefiting from perceived political support, this entity was awarded contracts with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), through BOTAS.

The influence Albayrak appears to have secured in the energy sector aligns with his political aspirations. According to Shadow Governance sources, Albayrak is likely the strongest candidate within the AKP to steadily emerge as its leader and as the “natural” inheritor of Erdogan’s political power. In this context, the control of the energy sector goes beyond economic resources and services in Turkey, but acquires political, governance and blood kinship angles.

Securing Energy-Institutional Control

Another key institution that exerts control over Turkey’s energy sector is BOTAS. This entity is currently under the chairmanship of Burhan Ozcan, who only a year ago was president of a minor natural gas company in Ankara, Baskent Dogal Gaz Dagitim AS. This company was entirely privatized in 2013, when Ankara Municipality sold it to Aksa Dogal Gaz Dagitim AS.

Prior to working at Baskent, Ozcan was general manager of Aksa. Shadow Governance sources report that another shareholder of Baskent Dogal Gaz was Aziz Torun, who was a classmate of the current President. The connections between Ozcan and the Turkish political elite have endowed him with a previously unheld degree of influence, although his main task is to ensure that the policies coming from Erdogan and Albayrak are followed. Related: Venezuela Could Default In The Next 48 Hours

Besides Ozcan’s network in the energy sector, the current president of BOTAS is one of the founders of 24 Gayrimenkul Portfoy. One of the directors of this company is Aziz Yeniay, who has worked extensively for the Turkish administration. Yeniay was an active player in urban development at the Istanbul Municipality during the 1990s, when Erdogan was the mayor. Moreover, 24 Gayrimenkul Portfoy is part of the Torunlar GYO, whose Chairman is Aziz Torun.

A Politically Exposed Private Sector

Considering how the energy sector operates in Turkey, private actors involved in it are becoming increasingly exposed to the political environment. In this sense, the network that occupies the decision-making positions in energy sector institutions is directly—or indirectly—tied to some of the country’s key business elite.

Within this framework, Erdogan and Albayrak have strengthened their alliance with certain businessmen believed to benefit from this relationship. In other words, patronage from the President and his son-in-law has resulted in the expansion of their business interests. This relationship will likely endure as long as these businessmen demonstrably maintain their political loyalty to the Turkish ruling elite.

In this context, BOTAS and Ozcan play a critical role. As mentioned, before being nominated as the head of BOTAS, Ozcan worked for the energy company Aksa, owned by the Kazanci group. It is believed that, since 2003, a year after the electoral victory of the AKP, Aksa has expanded its business interests.

Kazanci Group has become one of the major distributors of energy in Turkey—it’s a main client involved in BOTAS’s distribution networks, and last year secured a $996 million loan from Is Bank and Garanti Bank. Moreover, Aksa was one of the first Turkish energy companies to secure interest in Northern Cyprus, interestingly starting its operations in 2003. More importantly, Kazanci is believed to be a key player in Russian-Turkish energy relations. Ali Metin Kazanci (Kazanci’s Group President) signed an import contract with Russia’s Gazprom in 2009. During these negotiations, Kazanci family members reportedly met with Russian officials, as well as with Vladimir Putin. These contracts are believed to have also incorporated future Gazprom investments totaling $2 billion.

Besides Kazanci Group, other private companies in Turkey have expanded their interests in the energy sector during the AK’s reign. Again, through BOTAS, a police investigation in 2006 looked at allegations of tenders being rigged in energy public procurement contracts. The investigation also considered cases of associated money laundering and bribery. Alongside BOTAS, as many as 77 businessmen were investigated, and many were found guilty and given prison sentences ranging from 3 to 52 years. Among them were individuals who remain active players in the energy and construction sectors, including Nihat Ozdemir (Limak Holding), and Muzaffer Nasiroglu (Fernas Group and cousin of AKP member of parliament Nezir Nasiroglu). Related: The Qatar Blockade Could Cause A Regional Recession

These businessmen also enjoy close ties to the government and the AKP. Interestingly, in March 2016, the Turkish Supreme Court annulled the prison sentences associated with the BOTAS affair.

Nihat Ozdemir and Limak Holding have particularly benefited from this reversed judicial decision. Ostensibly because of their ties and loyalty to the AKP, it has been presented with opportunities to expand its interests outside Turkey. This includes the construction of the international airport in Pristina, Kosovo—at which Erdogan’s presence at the inauguration highlights the joint political importance of projects of this nature.

Concluding Remarks

The abuse of Turkey’s energy sector by a variety of power players has triggered opaque and questionable transactions, many of which appear to have ultimately benefited the political elite, and businessmen who have proven their loyalty to Erdogan and the AKP. State institutions may heavily control Turkey’s energy sector, but these institutions have increasingly fallen under the (seemingly unilateral) influence of Erdogan—either directly or through loyal government officials.

The high levels of political influence within the energy sector makes any external interests complicated, especially when the government shields allegations of corruption and embezzlement with the rhetoric that certain transactions are in the “national interest”.

Current power players and energy companies associated with the Turkish government are therefore more likely to continue to benefit.

By Shadow Governance Intel for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Tesla Cuts Model 3 Orders From Core Supplier By 40 Percent
Shadow Governance Intel

Shadow Governance Intel

Shadow Governance Intel (www.shadowgovintel.com), the analytical arm of West Sands Advisory Limited, conducts in-depth research on power players and power plays that challenge the transparency…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

 Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

 Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 The Trillion Dollar Market That Stopped Chasing Profits

The Trillion Dollar Market That Stopped Chasing Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com