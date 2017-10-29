Tesla Cuts Model 3 Orders From Core Supplier By 40 Percent

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 53.90 +1.26 +2.39%
Brent Crude 60.13 +1.09 +1.85%
Mars US 55.64 +1.63 +3.02%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.15 +0.51 +1.03%
Natural Gas 2.964 -0.09 -2.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 56.63 +0.80 +1.43%
Murban 59.38 +0.85 +1.45%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.68 +1.49 +2.70%
Basra Light 55.83 +1.11 +2.03%
Saharan Blend 60.07 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Girassol 60.34 +1.57 +2.67%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.16 +0.64 +1.62%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.20 -0.25 -0.43%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.84 +0.46 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 2 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 2 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 2 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 2 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 2 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 2 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 3 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 3 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 3 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 3 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 3 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 3 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 3 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 3 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 3 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 4 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 4 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 4 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 4 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 4 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 4 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 5 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 5 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 5 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 5 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 5 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 5 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 5 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 6 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 6 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 6 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 6 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 6 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 9 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 9 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Alt Text

300,000 Bpd Offline As Kurdistan Conflict Continues

The ongoing conflict in Iraqi…

Alt Text

What’s Stopping An Oil Price Rally?

Oil prices rallied in Q3…

Alt Text

Iran Ready For OPEC Oil Deal Extension

Iran is ready to take…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Cuts Model 3 Orders From Core Supplier By 40 Percent

By ZeroHedge - Oct 29, 2017, 10:00 AM CDT Tesla assembly line

Just days after the Shanghai government was stunned to read in the WSJ that it had granted Tesla permission to open a new gigafactory in its free-trade zone (turns out the two are only in the negotiations stage), according to Taiwanese media reports one of Tesla’s largest suppliers in the country has been instructed to pare back production on parts for the Tesla Model 3 – the latest sign that the cash-burning Silicon Valley carmaker is going to miss its goal of producing 5,000 cars a week by December.

Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co, a Taiwanese automotive components maker and long-time Tesla supplier, has been told to dial back its production of Model 3 components from 5,000 units per week in December to 3,000 per week – a 40 percent drop, Taiwan’s Economic Daily reports and adds that Hota Chairman Shen Kuo-jung said that the company has received a notice from Tesla to reduce its December order quantity due to production “bottlenecks.”

Hota, which has supplied parts for Tesla’s Model S and Model X, began supplying components, including gears, for the Model 3 in May of this year. Though December orders have been cut back by 40 percent, Hota indicates that the company is committed to meeting the needs of Tesla’s upcoming production ramp and is scheduled to ship 10,000 parts in May or June, timing that was pushed back from an original March date.

The news follows a handful of embarrassing reports earlier this month, including the revelation that problems with the company’s assembly line had forced employees at Tesla’s Fremont factory to assemble cars by hand, which explains why the company delivered only a fraction of the 1,500 Model 3 Sedans it had promised to deliver by the end of the third quarter.

Tesla, which is set to provide a clearer picture of sales and production delays when it reports earnings on Nov. 1, also suffered another major setback earlier this week when Mercedes beat Tesla to the punch and revealed its E-Fuso Vision One electric semi-truck prototype just weeks before Tesla was set to reveal its own electric semi-truck. Elon had been forced to delay the unveiling because of the Model 3’s “production hell”, something he reiterated yesterday when he qualified it as "8th circle" of hell.

 

Adding insult to injury, Bloomberg published a lengthy feature this week criticizing Musk’s galling tendency to over-promise and under-deliver, citing the company’s ongoing struggle to complete an upgrade of its “Autopilot” systems to allow for fully autonomous driving. Tesla began selling the software more than a year ago at $8,000 a pop – and has so far failed to deliver any significant improvements. Unconvinced by Musk’s efforts to stall, Tesla owners have opted to sue. Related: Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

The rollout of the Model 3 Sedan, which, priced at $35,000, was supposed to be Tesla’s big foray into mass market vehicles, continues to be plagued by problems. After losing the mantle of “most valuable US automaker” in July, Tesla’s stock has lagged again in recent weeks following the barrage of embarrassing headlines. But how much longer will it take for shareholders to realize that Tesla is floundering as rivals like GM and Daimler continue to outmaneuver Tesla, which famously burned through $13 million a day in the second quarter.

Not helping matters, and perhaps the latest inication that the Tesla hype bubble is finally bursting, Elon Musk's EV company was downgraded to in line from outperform (PT $312 from $330) by Evercore ISI analyst George Galliers, who cited a "more cautious view" on Model 3 production; says at this point, has little insight into how production is running. More details from Bloomberg

- Cuts Model 3 delivery forecasts for 2017 by 20k units, 2018 by 8k units, 2019 by 10k units and 2020 by 7k units

- Continues to believe Model 3 is the most important piece of TSLA investment story in coming quarters; says 3Q production was clearly weaker than what TSLA expected, with 260 Model 3s produced vs a targeted "just over 1,500"

- Best case scenario will be TSLA confirming Model 3 production "S-Curve" hasn’t changed substantially; instead, the curve has simply shifted 6 to 8 weeks out, with a 6 week delay inferring potential production of 10k units this year

- However, suspects TSLA won’t have 100 percent visibility on the ramp until they hit >1k units per week, which, based off the "S-Curve" will only be reached towards the end of Nov.

Finally, as reported over the past week, amid its hellish production delays it was revealed that – following a veritable exodus of executives this year – Tesla had decided to lay off 700 factory workers to try and stanch a unionization effort. It’s now hoping to replace those workers with cheaper, contract workers. However, given these most recent news, the timing seems quite opportune...

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Petrodollar’s Biggest Challengers

Next Post

Turkey’s Opaque Private Energy Sector
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

 Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

 Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 The Trillion Dollar Market That Stopped Chasing Profits

The Trillion Dollar Market That Stopped Chasing Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com