Two Undeniable Shifts In Today’s Energy Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.11 -0.07 -0.13%
Brent Crude 58.16 -0.07 -0.12%
Mars US 53.53 +0.06 +0.11%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.19 -0.34%
Urals 54.58 +0.52 +0.96%
Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.36 +0.05 +0.10%
Natural Gas 3.100 +0.02 +0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.83 +0.95 +1.73%
Murban 58.53 +0.95 +1.65%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.32 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 53.99 +0.86 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 57.42 +0.36 +0.63%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Girassol 57.85 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.19 -0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.95 -0.57 -1.44%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.50 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.10 +0.17%
West Texas Sour 46.13 -0.29 -0.62%
Eagle Ford 50.08 -0.29 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 50.08 -0.29 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.63 -0.29 -0.59%
Kansas Common 42.75 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.42 +0.57 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 5 hours Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 6 hours U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 10 hours Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 11 hours Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 14 hours Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 1 day Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 1 day Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 1 day Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 1 day Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 1 day OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 2 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 2 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 2 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 2 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 2 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 2 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 2 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 3 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 5 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 5 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 5 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 5 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 5 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 5 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 5 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 5 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 6 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 6 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 6 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 6 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 6 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 6 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 6 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 6 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 7 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays

Breaking News:

Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race

Alt Text

Tesla Execs Bail As Cash Flow Hits Record Lows

Amid a rough second quarter…

Alt Text

Energy Giant Bets On Battery Breakthrough Within 5 Years

Utility giant Duke Energy expects…

Alt Text

How Blockchain Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain, the tech that built…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Salman Ghouri

Salman Ghouri

Dr. Salman Ghouri is an oil and gas industry advisor with expertise in long-term forecasting, macroeconomic analysis and market assessments.

More Info

Share

Related News

Two Undeniable Shifts In Today’s Energy Markets

By Salman Ghouri - Oct 25, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Solar

A couple of huge structural shifts are coming for the energy sector over the next few decades, thanks to the growth of certain technological and environmental challenges.

The first challenge comes from electricity generation, which impacts the demand for coal and natural gas. The second challenge is from transportation changes, as the shift away from the internal combustion engine to the electric drivetrain will hit oil demand, particularly from the transportation sector.  

Without question, electricity is by far the most important source of energy for global economic growth and human prosperity There’s a strong positive correlation between electricity consumption and economic growth, regardless of whether it’s generated by coal, oil, natural gas, hydro, nuclear or renewables, the end result is power generation that’s critical for the progress of humanity. Electricity is needed to run our industries, commercial usage, lighting, cooking, heating and cooling and even required for the transport sector. Life pauses when there’s an electricity outage—a disruption in communication systems makes us feel helpless.

Demand for electricity is expected to grow strongly due to the rapid global economic and population growth. Right now, over a billion people don’t have access to electricity, and billions of those who do have access only have it for a few hours a day. As economies of emerging and developing countries are poised for growth, demand for electricity is expected to grow strongly. Furthermore, additional demand for electricity is expected to result from a structural shift in the transportation sector.  

Historically, coal has been the major source of electricity generation, and in 2015 accounted for about 40 percent of total power generation (large emerging economies such as China and India use more coal, 72 percent and over 65 percent of their total power generation mix, respectively). However, due to environmental challenges and the Paris Climate accord, the way we generate electricity is set to change.

Related: This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

According to the EIA-IEO-2017, renewables (including hydropower) are and will be the fastest-growing sources of electricity generation from 2015 to 2040. Total renewables are projected to grow at an annualized average rate of 2.8 percent per year, while natural gas generation is poised to grow by an average of 2.1 percent per year from 2015 to 2040, and nuclear generation is set to grow by 1.5 percent per year.

The biggest game changer is perhaps the penetration of renewable in electricity generation substituting coal. Hydropower’s share in renewable generation, however, is expected to fall from 71 percent in 2015 to 53 percent in 2040 due to environmental concerns limiting the development of a number of new mid- and large-scale hydropower projects. Therefore, major growth is expected to come from wind, solar and natural gas. Incidentally, coal’s generation share is expected to decline from 40 percent in 2015 to 31 percent (or even well below 30 percent) by 2040, and renewables share is expected to rise from about 19 percent (including hydropower) in 2015 to 31 percent or even more in 2040, when fusion energy becomes a commercial option.

Oil is currently the single most important source of energy being used in transportation sector—road, air, rail and sea. Since the invention of internal combustion engines (ICEs) in the early 1900s, oil demand has been on the rise. By the end of 2016, over 96 million bpd of oil were consumed, of which over 64 percent has been associated with transportation sector. 

Due to increased efficiency in ICEs, and the rapid rise in EVs, autonomous vehicles, hybrid-cars, CNG and fuel cell vehicles, oil demand should decrease in years to come. As such, global oil demand will peak and then taper off. By 2040, oil demand is could range between 70 and 80 mmbd (instead of reaching 121 mmbd as predicted by the EIA and other agencies). The main reason for this demand drop includes significant improvement in miles driven per gallon, and of course, the rise of EV’s. Just a few years ago, mass-appeal electric transport seemed a distant reality, but today, no one can ignore this mammoth change happening in the auto industry, especially when more than 64 percent of oil demand is associated with transportation.

Over time, global electricity demand will increase significantly, and most new generation will come from renewables and natural gas. Coal’s role is expected to shrink to below 31 percent from the current level of around 40 percent. Technological advancements have pushed down break-even costs and many projects are now viable without government subsidies. Next to renewables, the role of natural gas in power generation is poised to grow significantly. All these efforts will help in achieving Paris climate accord targets.

Related: Kurdistan Proposes Immediate Ceasefire With Iraq

The shale gas boom has allowed the United States to curb the use of coal in power generation. Coal’s share in U.S. power generation fell from 48 percent in 2007 to about 30 percent in 2016. The natural gas contribution, however, went up from 22 percent in 2007 to 33.8 percent in 2016, thanks to the commodity’s falling price. If such a shale gas boom could be replicated in China and India, coal’s place could fall well below 30 percent in 2040 and help in mitigating the impact of energy usage on the environment.

While these major shifts could make the world more prosperous and environmental friendly, the trends could have a detrimental impact on countries that rely heavily upon oil revenues.

By Salman Ghouri for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Tesla Looks To Dominate China’s EV Market
Salman Ghouri

Salman Ghouri

Dr. Salman Ghouri is an oil and gas industry advisor with expertise in long-term forecasting, macroeconomic analysis and market assessments.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East
Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

 MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

 This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

 Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com