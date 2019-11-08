Trump’s New Syrian Oil Plan

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

- Trump has approved an expanded US military mission to secure Syrian oil fields after the abrupt withdrawal just prior to that. Under the new plan, US troops will protect a large swath of land previously controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters that stretches nearly 90 miles from Deir el-Zour to al-Hassakah. Pentagon officials said that the revenue from oil fields will go to U.S. partner forces in the region and not the United States. On Thursday, ISIS targeted a fuel transport convoy in the Al-Raqqa Governorate as it traveled through territory controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This is where it gets complicated. The SDF are largely Kurds - so these are the same allies that the US betrayed to a Turkish incursion and then brought back on board. Now, the Pentagon is saying that they are protecting the oil to give revenues to the SDF, which just prior to this was on the cusp of siding with the Assad regime, having no other choice under threat of a Turkish massacre. The other point here is that ISIS has not been destroyed in Syria.

- Round two of the ‘Arab Spring’ has now hit oil-rich Kuwait, with small but potentially threatening numbers of protesters lining up outside the Kuwaiti government headquarters. The protests are being spurred by corruption and poor delivery of public services. Demonstrators have called on Parliament Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim to step down. Kuwait is the only member of the six-nation…