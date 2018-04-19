The Overlooked Implications Of The U.S. Shale Boom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.25 -0.22 -0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.70 +0.22 +0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 -0.060 -2.17%
Mars US 22 hours 68.32 +1.95 +2.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.39 +1.03 +1.51%
Urals 2 days 68.90 +1.34 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.24 +1.69 +2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.24 +1.69 +2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 +1.55 +2.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.14 +1.46 +2.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 -0.060 -2.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.53 +0.70 +1.03%
Murban 2 days 71.58 +0.80 +1.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.76 +1.59 +2.40%
Basra Light 2 days 70.81 +1.85 +2.68%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.03 +1.54 +2.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 +1.55 +2.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 +1.55 +2.17%
Girassol 2 days 72.02 +1.55 +2.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.39 +1.03 +1.51%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.73 -0.41 -0.82%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.72 -1.49 -2.85%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.57 +1.96 +2.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.57 +1.96 +2.94%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.72 +1.96 +3.28%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.02 +1.96 +3.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.02 +1.96 +3.43%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.32 +1.96 +3.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.32 +1.96 +3.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.42 +1.96 +3.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.24 +1.69 +2.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +2.00 +3.19%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 +2.00 +3.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.04 +0.06 +0.08%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.42 +1.95 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.37 +1.95 +3.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.37 +1.95 +3.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.92 +1.95 +3.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +2.00 +3.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.48 +1.95 +2.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 1 day Mike Pompeo, CIA Chief, Met Secretly with NK Leader Kim Jong-un
  • 20 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 7 hours Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 7 mins Bills passed to guard energy grid from cyberattacks
  • 2 hours Walmart and VW's Electrify America Team Up To Build Massive EV Charging Network Across US
  • 8 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 4 hours Without U.S., Germany...These 11 Countries Could Be The Future Of The Global Economy
  • 1 day No lower offshore drilling royalty rates
  • 14 hours New EV ETF Bets Bigger on BHP than Tesla
  • 9 hours Is Today's Tesla News Good or Bad?
  • 8 hours Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 1 hour Trans Mountain Gets More Support Than You Might Think
  • 9 hours Facebook, Microsoft, and Other Tech Companies Pledge To Never Help Governments Launch Cyberattacks
  • 1 day EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 8 hours Citi Raises Oil Price Forecast Due to Concern About Possible Loss of Iran, Venezuela Supply

Breaking News:

OPEC Panel Confirms The Oil Glut Is All But Eliminated

Alt Text

Is Oil Demand Growth Overrated?

Crude demand growth could be…

Alt Text

Crude Build Stalls Oil Price Rally

Oil prices saw some impressive…

Alt Text

Uber And Tesla Won’t Abandon Autonomous Cars

Despite recent crashes, ride-hailing giant…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
David Messler

David Messler

Mr. Messler is an oilfield veteran, recently retired from a major service company. During his thirty-eight year career he worked on six-continents in field and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Overlooked Implications Of The U.S. Shale Boom

By David Messler - Apr 19, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Shale

One of the often-unsung aspects of the shale revolution that has taken place in the U.S.A. over the last few years, is the amount of natural gas that’s been produced. Natural gas, or ‘Natty’ as it is sometimes affectionately referred to, has turned into a bumper crop that America is not quite ready to fully absorb into its economy.

(Click to enlarge)

Source

Shale, as we are learning, can be gassy due to the way the source rock often accumulates in laucaustrine-like settings, i.e. lake and shallow sea beds. Fine grained sediments filter down through the depths, combining as they do with mostly planktonic marine life, and pack tightly as they are compressed by further sedimentation. Wait a couple of hundred million years, for the Types II, and III kerogen that this usually accompanies sediment of this type to fully mature, and ‘Bob’s your Uncle,’ you have Natty. This source rock is often associated with wet-gas as well, depending on the burial depth and thermal maturity. Add in a nice fifteen or twenty-million-pound sand-frac, and you have lots of them both. Perhaps more than you are ready to deal with.

What this has done is turn America into the global low-cost producer of natural gas and the heavy ends associated with wet-gas. The BP review of World Energy slide pack below illustrates this point. It can be clearly seen that one off-shoot of the American frac miracle, has been a massive decrease in the cost of this fuel. A situation driven largely by the bounty of shale gas now being produced.

(Click to enlarge)

Source

This has turned into an embarrassment of riches in a way, as the infrastructure; pipelines to take dry gas to markets, and the cryogenic plants needed to extract the heavy ends for LPG, Ethylene, and LNG production just aren’t in existence yet. Due to perennially low prices, and a political mindset that made construction of new pipelines difficult, the ability to monetize this new-found bounty has been impeded. This lack of transport and compression capacity has impacted the stock of producers in recent times, as without an obvious way to sell production, investors have come to view Natty as a potentially stranded asset. Related: Shale Boom Creates New Petrochemical Hub

John Christman, CEO of Apache Corp, whose stock has been punished in the first three months of this year, said in their most recent conference call, in relation to the monetization of their Alpine High asset,

“I cannot overstate the strategic importance of the midstream solution at Alpine High. The optimal outcome requires a deliberate and thoughtful approach, highly integrated with the upstream development plan, and we are investing the necessary time and resources to get it right.”

Alpine High is a largely wet-gas play that Apache is developing in the Delaware sub-basin of the Permian basin. This is a potential 3-billion BOE discovery that was initially viewed by the investment community as a stranded asset, leading to a massive 30 percent sell-off in Apache’s stock the first three months of 2018. Apache’s response has been to invest nearly a billion dollars in cryogenic plants, and trunk lines to connect Alpine High to the WAHA dry gas HUB. The last piece of the marketing puzzle for this asset has been Apache’s commitment to Kinder Morgan’s new 42” bulk transport line, The Gulf Coast Express, or GCX line. This is slated for completion in 2019.

(Click to enlarge)

Source

Located in Southern Reeves County, Apache’s Alpine High is a huge structure containing vertically stacked pays. The nearest sales point is the WAHA Dry gas HUB, located in the Northern quadrant of Reeves County, on the Pecos County borderline.

Fortunately for all, this situation is changing rapidly however, and by 2019 America should have its network of pipelines and cryogenic plants ready to handle the export natural gas export volumes coming from shale. Just in time as gas volumes are projected to continue exploding higher. The graphic below highlights the EIA’s view that America’s ability to export this fuel will nearly triple from present capacity of about 3.3 BCFD, to almost 10 BCFD in 2019.

(Click to enlarge)

Source

Nature’s perfect fuel

Why is the demand so high for this fuel? The answer is really two-fold. First, very little compares to it in terms of energy density- the ability of a fuel to do work expressed in MJ/KG (Megajoules per Kilogram) and coming in right next to hydrogen at 55.2 MJ/KG.

Second, it is much cleaner than other commonly considered forms of alternate energy. The carbon dioxide content of natural gas is about 117 pounds per million BTU. Much lower than solid forms of fuel, like coal, which tips the carbon scale at 220.

Together these form the key drivers that will propel natural gas to the forefront of fuels used to provide electricity, and transport as this century unfolds. It is cleaner, and more transportable with the proper infrastructure, than other fuels, and there is loads, and loads of it to supply energy security. Related: Canada’s Oil Patch To Turn Profitable In 2018

Where will it go?

The U.S. in a very short period of time has achieved a broad geographic distribution for its LNG exports. The graphic below compiled from the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) data, shows in descending order of Billions of Cubic Feet/day (BCFD) the import requirements of key LNG customers. This trade has exploded as with the advent of cheap shale gas over the last few years. Moving the U.S. from being a net importer of LNG in 2011, to its present dominance in the supply of this fuel to global markets.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: EIA, Chart by Author

Summary

The U.S. was relatively unprepared in terms of infrastructure for the natural gas bounty the shale revolution provided. Fortunately, the demand in global markets for a clean fuel source to replace coal for electricity generation, and mass transport, provided a clear rationale for the rapid development of this infrastructure.

The U.S. from 2019 and onward will be well positioned to compete with other international players, (Australia, Russia, Middle East) in these markets, on a low-cost and dependable supply basis.

By David Messler for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Should Saudi Arabia Fear Higher Oil Prices?

Next Post

Disaster Looms Over Libyan Oil
David Messler

David Messler

Mr. Messler is an oilfield veteran, recently retired from a major service company. During his thirty-eight year career he worked on six-continents in field and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

 Goldman Sachs: The Bullish Case For Oil

Goldman Sachs: The Bullish Case For Oil

 Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

 Are Oil Markets Tightening Too Fast?

Are Oil Markets Tightening Too Fast?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com