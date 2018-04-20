Oil Prices Fall As Russia Reconsiders Production Cuts

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.08 -0.25 -0.37%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.63 -0.15 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.070 +2.60%
Mars US 20 hours 68.14 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
Urals 2 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.85 +0.71 +1.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.070 +2.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.48 +1.95 +2.85%
Murban 2 days 73.53 +1.95 +2.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.23 +1.47 +2.17%
Basra Light 2 days 70.96 +0.15 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.51 +1.48 +2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Girassol 2 days 73.48 +1.46 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.21 -0.52 -1.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.83 -2.89 -5.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.23 -0.34 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.43 -0.14 -0.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.98 -0.74 -1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.83 -0.49 -0.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.08 -0.34 -0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.00 +1.96 +2.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.24 -0.18 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.19 -0.18 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.19 -0.18 -0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.74 -0.18 -0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.30 -0.18 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 5 hours Walmart and VW's Electrify America Team Up To Build Massive EV Charging Network Across US
  • 9 mins Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 18 hours Vistra Energy Says Coal Won't Come Back
  • 21 hours Bills passed to guard energy grid from cyberattacks
  • 1 day Without U.S., Germany...These 11 Countries Could Be The Future Of The Global Economy
  • 5 hours Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 4 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 3 hours Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 20 hours Robot Completes Hardest Job Known to Man
  • 32 mins HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 1 day Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 23 hours Trans Mountain Gets More Support Than You Might Think
  • 4 hours will oil hold?
  • 5 hours New task force formed-to evaluate postal service
  • 20 hours Is Today's Tesla News Good or Bad?

Breaking News:

Russia And Iran Hit Back At The Petrodollar

Alt Text

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Brent crude broke the $70…

Alt Text

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil prices are holding steady…

Alt Text

Oil Soars To Highest Price Since 2014

Oil prices soared to highs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia Reconsiders Production Cuts

By Irina Slav - Apr 20, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Putin

OPEC and non-OPEC producers could reconsider the size of the production cuts they agreed in December 2016 and “ease the cuts,” Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told TASS during today’s meeting of the partners in Jeddah.

“We will monitor the market situation over the next two months,” Novak said, “and we will assess it when we meet again in June. The deal will continue until the end of the year but in June we might discuss the question of reducing the cut quotas over that period.”

Once again, the Russian Energy Minister is providing some counter-pressure to its partner Saudi Arabia’s upbeat attitude about the future of the cut deal by hinting that not everything is set in stone, and that the cuts might not continue indefinitely regardless of how much Riyadh wants higher oil prices.

For Russia, higher oil prices would be a double-edged sword: on the one hand, they would boost revenues, but on the other, they would dampen demand and hurt exports and market share. His latest comments could dent oil’s latest gains although the general mood continues to be positive, with Novak saying that the global inventory overhang had shrunk to 12 million barrels as of the end of March.

As for the extension of the cuts, Novak said that the partners in the deal were discussing the future format of their partnership, making a point of noting that this format will not necessarily include an extension of the cuts. “It [the partnership] could come down to monitoring the situation in the form of two meetings every year.” Related: Disaster Looms Over Libyan Oil

Meanwhile, the UAE’s oil minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei, said the deal needed more participants both from OPEC and outside the cartel. In an interview with German Handelsblatt, Al-Mazrouei said, “OPEC members and non-OPEC producers over-delivered on the supply cuts they promised... But we must include further countries in the pact.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Next Oil Boom Is About To Happen Here

Next Post

Trump Slams OPEC For Manipulating Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

 Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

 Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

 The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com