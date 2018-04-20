Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.08 -0.25 -0.37%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.63 -0.15 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.070 +2.60%
Mars US 20 hours 68.14 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
Urals 2 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.85 +0.71 +1.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.070 +2.60%
Marine 2 days 70.48 +1.95 +2.85%
Murban 2 days 73.53 +1.95 +2.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.23 +1.47 +2.17%
Basra Light 2 days 70.96 +0.15 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.51 +1.48 +2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Girassol 2 days 73.48 +1.46 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.21 -0.52 -1.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.83 -2.89 -5.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.23 -0.34 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.43 -0.14 -0.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.98 -0.74 -1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.83 -0.49 -0.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.08 -0.34 -0.57%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.00 +1.96 +2.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.24 -0.18 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.19 -0.18 -0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.74 -0.18 -0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.30 -0.18 -0.24%
All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Tumble As Rig Count Climbs Again

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 20, 2018, 12:28 PM CDT Rig

Coming off of what turned out to be a rather rocky morning for oil prices, U.S. drillers added 5-rigs to the number of oil and gas rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total number of oil and gas rigs now stands at 1013, which is an addition of 156 rigs year over year.

The number of oil rigs in the United States increased by 5 this week, for a total of 820 active oil wells in the U.S.—a figure that is 132 more rigs than this time last year. The number of gas rigs stayed the same this week, still at 192; 25 rigs above this week last year.

While U.S. drillers seem determined to add rigs, Canada—which is suffering from a rather tumultuous war in its country over pipeline infrastructure and a rather significant discount in its Western Canadian Select (WCS) benchmark—continues to hemorrhage rigs, losing 9 more oil and gas rigs this week, after shedding hundreds of rigs in the in the last couple of months. At 93 total rigs, Canada now has 6 fewer rigs than it did a year ago.

Oil prices were trading down on Friday after President Donald Trump took a swing at OPEC’s price manipulation via Twitter.

“Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!” The tweet read. WTI had just come off end-2014 highs on Thursday¬—a result of the of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers yesterday, which found that oil inventories in developed economies had dropped to just 12 million barrels over the official target of the cuts—the five-year average. Related: Disaster Looms Over Libyan Oil

West Texas Intermediate was trading down $0.06 (-0.09 percent) at $68.27 at 12:37pm EST. The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.10 (-0.14 percent) at $73.68. Both benchmarks are still up week on week.

Aside from the Trump effect, oil price pressures remain from growing U.S. production, which rose again in the week ending April 13, reaching 10.540 million bpd—the eighth build in as many weeks—less than a half million bpd off the 11.0 million bpd forecast that many predict for 2018.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




