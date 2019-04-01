Paper-Thin Profit Margins In Oil Push Traders To LNG

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.81 +0.22 +0.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.20 +0.19 +0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.702 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 4 hours 67.39 +1.25 +1.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
Urals 23 hours 66.60 +0.62 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.28 +1.23 +2.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.702 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 68.20 +1.14 +1.70%
Murban 23 hours 69.14 +0.81 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 61.36 +1.16 +1.93%
Basra Light 23 hours 70.52 +0.90 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 68.82 +1.29 +1.91%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Girassol 23 hours 69.22 +1.17 +1.72%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 51.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 49.84 +0.84 +1.71%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 56.89 +0.84 +1.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.79 +0.84 +1.40%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 55.04 +0.84 +1.55%
Peace Sour 6 hours 52.64 +0.84 +1.62%
Peace Sour 6 hours 52.64 +0.84 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 55.14 +0.84 +1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 58.74 +0.84 +1.45%
Central Alberta 6 hours 53.44 +0.84 +1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Giddings 23 hours 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.20 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 54.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 58.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 58.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.54 +0.84 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 11 hours Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 25 mins Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 14 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 14 hours Good Sign For Democracy: Erdogan Loses Ground In Turkey’s Big Cities In Local Voting
  • 6 hours White People's Diet
  • 14 hours OPEC March Oil Output Sinks On Saudi Cuts, Venezuela Blackouts
  • 2 hours Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil Traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom Survive in Free Market? If Trump Signed NOPEC Would He Be Signing Saudi Death Warrant?
  • 5 hours Australia's Commodities Boom
  • 17 mins US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 12 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 1 day Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 1 day Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 19 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates

Breaking News:

Iranian Oil Minister Heads For Energy Talks In Russia 

Alt Text

Oil Prices Climb As Geopolitical Issues Mount

Crude oil production levels have…

Alt Text

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The merger of Saudi Aramco…

Alt Text

Federal Judge Reinstates Ban On Drilling Oil In Arctic

United States District Court for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Paper-Thin Profit Margins In Oil Push Traders To LNG

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 01, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG tanker france

With thin profit margins growing even thinner in the crude oil sector, commodity trading houses have been looking for the next big movement in the energy industry to sink their teeth into, and they’ve found that new horizon in the liquefied natural gas sector. Some of the biggest commodity trading houses around the globe have recently gotten involved in boosting liquefied natural gas and remodeling the energy industry as a whole to fit this new focus.

Among these commodity trading giants are the companies Gunvor Group Ltd., Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. and Vitol SA, which have all gone from simply trading liquefied natural gas to investing vertically into ships and terminals involved in the chain of production. The injection of investment dollars from big trading houses such as these has majorly catalyzed the growth of the liquefied natural gas sector, helping physically move much more product than the industry’s infrastructure has been able to transport before.

Since the 1970s when big commodity trading houses moved away from Big Oil’s traditional model of long-term binding contracts, the market has changed drastically to become the rapid-fire system we see today, where cargoes change hands at lightning speeds. Now, this kind of spot trading is on the rise in in liquefied natural gas more than nearly any other sector. This development has given considerably more flexibility to a vast range of utilities like Centrica Plc and RWE AG to buy more gas and therefore move away from much dirtier and high-polluting coal. “It looks like a much younger crude oil market,’’ said chief executive officer of Vitol Russell Hardy, as quoted by Bloomberg. “It is an area that can grow and that is a positive for us.’’ Related: New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

In fact, the top three commodity trading houses that have become active players in the liquefied natural gas industry, aggressively raising their delivered volumes by a factor of more than two over the past couple of years, leading to these three companies comprising nearly 9 percent of the total global trade in 2018. This being said, commodity traders still have not come close to eclipsing the industry leader Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which remains on top by a wide margin, taking 22 percent of the global trade as well as stakes in liquefied natural gas plants and import terminals.

When it comes to independent liquefied natural gas traders, the industry leader is Switzerland-based energy trader Gunvor. The company earned this title last year when it increased its delivered volume by a whopping 60 percent from the previous year to a total of 11 million mt. "I think gas shows strong growth and also fits into the transition to something cleaner, both for the air and for CO2. So if you can replace coal with gas a lot of things will be achieved, so that's attractive," Gunvor CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist said in an interview with S&P Global in Lausanne, Switzerland. Related: China’s Power Play To Get Its Hands On Foreign Oil

Where there were just 150 people working in liquefied natural gas trading and sales ten years ago, there are now a whopping 800 according to data from industry insider and hiring firm for trading houses, producers, developers and utilities Connexus Search--and that’s a conservative estimate. As Connexus Search managing director Alex Lee told Bloomberg, “Five to 10 years ago, it was really immature. Now we see LNG become a much more of a traded commodity, like oil, like metals, as the market becomes more liquid.”

The rush toward natural gas is not simply a reflection of how promising and dynamic that industry is, it’s also a direct result of the razor-thin margins in the crude oil sector. Whereas commodity traders could depend on the profitability of oil just a decade ago, earnings from the crude industry have remained flat, even as commodity trading houses now trade as much as two and even three times the amount of oil they did ten years before. Even as the oil business continues to loom large, with physical crude deliveries totaling at least $2.3 trillion each year, liquefied natural gas is seeing much more rapid growth than it’s bigger and slower competitor. In fact, according to Shell, liquefied natural gas will be the number one fastest-growing part of the fossil fuel industry by next year, when LNG volumes will be more than triple what they were just 20 years ago.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Gets High First-Ever Credit Ratings

Next Post

Trump Battles For Key Oil & Gas Projects
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

 The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com