Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.49 +0.35 +0.58%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.07 +0.49 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 +0.015 +0.56%
Mars US 2 days 66.14 +1.24 +1.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
Urals 3 days 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.05 -0.42 -0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 +0.015 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 67.06 +0.53 +0.80%
Murban 3 days 68.33 +0.69 +1.02%
Iran Heavy 3 days 60.20 +1.25 +2.12%
Basra Light 3 days 69.62 +0.50 +0.72%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.53 +1.13 +1.70%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Girassol 3 days 68.05 +0.93 +1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.00 -0.11 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 56.05 -0.11 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 59.95 -0.11 -0.18%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.20 +0.54 +1.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.30 -0.11 -0.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.90 +0.44 +0.77%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Giddings 3 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.20 -0.45 -0.66%
West Texas Sour 3 days 54.09 +0.84 +1.58%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.70 -0.11 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 34 mins Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 51 mins Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 2 hours Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 1 day the Price of Regular Gas is RISING FAST
  • 3 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 2 days 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 3 days China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 1 day Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 9 hours Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 3 days Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 2 days China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand
  • 2 days Gay Sex and Adultery? Brunei Will Stone You to Death

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Alt Text

Morgan Stanley: Oil To Rise To $75 This Summer

Investment bank Morgan Stanley sees…

Alt Text

Oil Markets In Limbo Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil investors are taking a…

Alt Text

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Saudi Arabian policymakers have already…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

By Cyril Widdershoven - Mar 31, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
NYSE dealing

The ongoing turf war between U.S. president Donald Trump and OPEC+ where the oil market needs to be heading is again heating up.

With a barrage of accusations, Trump has resorted again to Twitter to call upon OPEC+ to reopen its valves and bring more crude on to the market to counter increasing prices. The reaction of OPEC+ has been muted, which goes to show that Saudi Arabia, Russia and the UAE are not at all inclined to answer Trump’s demands any longer. At the same time, the effects of Trump’s Twitter war with OPEC and Russia are also waning, as analysis is showing that the market reacts violently to a Trump tweet on OPEC but very quickly recovers to its old price levels. Trump’s anti-OPEC rhetoric is clearly losing importance and impact.

While OPEC and Russia (OPEC+) have decided not to convene before June 2019, the market is in flux. Reported statements that the oil market is still oversupplied, while worries about demand growth are increasing, are suddenly under scrutiny. Some analysts had already reported that the current assessments of the oil market, demand and supply or oil storage volumes, are not right, and new assessments now have confirmed that the overall rosy picture about US shale oil volumes and potential growth the next years could hit a wall. The last couple of days, news has emerged that the export of US shale oil has been hit by a major issue, as a growing list of Asian refineries have been reported to be refusing US shale oil due to contamination issues. Some U.S. articles have suggested that contamination occurred during transportation inside of the U.S. Related: Oil Prices Climb As Geopolitical Issues Mount

At the same time, US financial black sheep, and leader of the financial oil analysts flock, Goldman Sachs has stated to its clients that the expected shale oil production growth, which was even reported month-by-month by the Energy Information Agency (EIA) of the US Department of Energy, will most likely be much less than is predicted at present.

In its report, Goldman Sachs stated that the overall US oil rig count has fallen to 11-month lows this year. This downtrend started in February of last year, and at present, the U.S. shale patch continues to shed oil rigs. The banking giant also stated that if the trend continues, it will be unlikely that U.S. shale production will rise above 13 million bpd in 2020.

The EIA two weeks ago increased 2019 production expectations to 12.3 million bpd. The agency still holds to the assessment than the U.S. will be outproducing Saudi and Russian combined production by 2025. This optimism is not shared by many analysts. Most doubt if current US oil production is sustainable, especially when taking into account that US shale operators have been investing less in drilling and operations, and more in value created for their shareholders. Cash has increasingly flowed into the pockets of the shareholders, while shale oil needs steep cash injections to sustain production. The fact that IOCs, such as Shell, ExxonMobil or Chevron, have feverishly entered shale oil, especially Permian, is currently seen as a positive development.

What many fail to understand is that these IOCs have only substituted their investments from conventional oil to unconventional. In reality, overall investments have declined, while at the same time, shale oil prospectivity and productivity is way lower than conventional oil production. Future supply crunches are to be expected if this development continues. The IOCs withdrawal from conventional oil can and will not be offset by NOCs at the same level. Total liquids output will come under pressure, while at the same time, crude quality, which is still not leading the overall discussion globally, could cause operational challenges for refineries. Related: Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

OPEC+ can be renting some very nice summer holiday resorts, as IOCs and Trump are currently doing Riyadh and Moscow’s bidding. By withdrawing from conventional oil investments or by dedicating large chunks of the total budget to renewable energy and utility projects, IOCs are supporting Riyadh’s quest for higher oil prices. Trump’s international sanctions on Iran and Venezuela are doing the rest.

In the next couple of months, OPEC+ will have room to act according to their own strategic considerations. Market fundamentals are supporting Saudi Arabia for sure, as there is still a perceived oversupply in the market. Without putting pressure on demand for OPEC crude, market fundamentals will be positive. Especially when the majority of the market starts to understand that US oil storage figures are being influenced by a global lack of demand for US shale oil. If the latter is being taken out of all calculations, prices would already have spiked. Slowly but surely, Saudi’s energy strategists can start to relax. The U.S. shale patch is proving to the market that it can’t influence oil prices to the extent that OPEC can. There will be no flooding of the oil market, only unconventionals are stacking up. And this is likely to happen for a shorter period of time than agencies such as the EIA are reporting. The year 2019 will go into history as a year of ‘undersupplied markets, while US storages will be full. The next OPEC+ meeting will be showing a much more relaxed atmosphere as the last ones. No need for new cuts, just support the current “ceteris paribus” situation further. Maybe Khalid Al Falih should be starting to tweet to “Always look on the Bright Side of Life”.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com