Top Oil EFTs See Longest Weekly Run Of Withdrawals In Eight Months

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.95 -1.57 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.78 -1.53 -1.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.21 -0.91 -1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.287 +0.173 +8.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 -0.070 -2.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 -0.070 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 3 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 503 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 47 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 12 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 4 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Russia's Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Rebound To Above 3 Million Bpd

Chinese Oil Imports Spike

Chinese Oil Imports Spike

Chinese crude imports reached their…

Google Aims To Cut The Bureaucratic Red Tape In Green Power Procurement

Google Aims To Cut The Bureaucratic Red Tape In Green Power Procurement

Google is partnering with LevelTen…

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Despite tax breaks and subsidies,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Top Oil EFTs See Longest Weekly Run Of Withdrawals In Eight Months

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 17, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Four major oil ETFs have seen the longest run of outflows in eight months, with $211 million withdrawn last week alone.
  • A commodity strategist with ANZ group believes these outflows will fizzle out and were due to profit taking.
  • Having bought the biggest number of contracts or lots in a single week since December 2016, it seems speculators have turned more cautious.
Join Our Community

Some of the leading oil exchange-traded funds saw funds withdrawn in the past four weeks for the longest streak of withdrawals in eight months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The funds WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil, United States Oil Fund, WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil, and ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil – which collectively account for a quarter of the biggest oil ETFs – saw withdrawals of $211 million last week alone. This was the fourth consecutive week of withdrawals from those funds, making it the longest run of withdrawals since July 2022.

“We see recent outflows are primarily driven by profit-booking as most of the fresh inflows emerged when prices fell below $75 a barrel last month,” Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist with ANZ Group Holdings in Bengaluru, India, told Bloomberg.   

“We see these fund outflows fizzling out rather than gathering pace.”

Last week, oil prices capped a fourth consecutive week of gains, as buying in oil resumed following the announcement from several major OPEC+ producers that they would make additional cuts to output by the end of the year to ensure “the stability of the oil market.”

After an initial surge in buying interest from speculators in crude oil futures following the OPEC+ announcement, buying of crude oil moderated in the week to April 11, according to the latest data from exchanges compiled by Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

“Having bought the biggest number of contracts or lots (136k or 136 million barrels) in a single week since December 2016, speculators turned more cautious,” Hansen said, commenting on the latest Commitment of Traders (COT).  

The WTI Crude net position – the difference between bullish and bearish bets – increased by 22,000 lots, on the back of both fresh longs and short covering. But Brent Crude saw a small amount of net selling with long and short positions being adjusted lower, Hansen noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Electric Vehicle Market Share Continues To Grow
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery
What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com