Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 -0.070 -2.46%

Graph down Marine 3 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 3 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 503 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 47 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Electric Vehicle Market Share Continues To Grow

By ZeroHedge - Apr 17, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Global electric vehicle sales surpassed 10 million in 2022.
  • Combustion vehicle sales may not regain their lost market share as electric vehicle adoption continues to increase.
  • The EU is planning to ban new internal combustion vehicle sales by 2035, while China leads the way in EV adoption.
Electric vehicle (EV) sales have grown rapidly over the past few years, but have they managed to make a dent in the global market?

To find out, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized data from BloombergNEF that breaks down annual vehicle sales by three categories:

  • Internal combustion (including traditional hybrids)
  • Plug-in hybrids
  • Battery electric

From this, we can see that EVs are definitely building up market share. In fact, combustion vehicle sales appear to have peaked in 2017.

Growth in EV Market Share

The following table lists global EV sales, as well as their relative market share.

YearEV SalesEV Market Share (%)
2013206,0000.2
2014320,0000.4
2015543,0000.6
2016791,0000.9
20171,262,0001.3
20182,082,0002.2
20192,276,0002.5
20203,244,0004.2
20216,768,0008.3
202210,522,00013.0

*Includes plug-in hybrids. Source: EV Volumes

We can see that EV sales really picked up steam around 2019. This is likely due to various government subsidies and a growing list of models to choose from.

EV ranges, once a major limiting factor, are also becoming less of a concern as battery technology improves and more charging stations become available.

Will Combustion Vehicle Sales Stage a Comeback?

It seems unlikely that combustion vehicles will be able to reclaim much of their lost market share.

China, the world’s largest car market, is leading the world in terms of EV adoption. As of 2022, one in four new cars sold in the country is electric. The U.S. and EU are transitioning slower, but should catch up thanks to government subsidies and a planned phase-out of fossil fuel vehicles.

In the EU, the sale of new internal combustion vehicles will be banned by 2035. However, an exemption was recently made on behalf of Germany to allow the sale of cars that run on synthetic fuels.

In the U.S., the 13 states that adhere to California’s Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Program are aiming for 100% of cars sold in 2035 to be ZEVs. These states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

By Zerohedge.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 17 2023 said:
    Despite generous government subsidies and daily media promotions and hype over more than 30 years, there were 1.4 billion internal combustion engines (ICEs) on the roads globally in 2022 compared with 16.5 million EVs or 1.18%.

    How many years will it take EVs to replace ICE’s currently on the roads? Probably centuries.

    However, EVs will never ever prevail over ICEs. The reason is that motor technology is enabling ICEs to become more environmentally-friendly with emissions virtually on par with those associated with the manufacturing of and decommissioning of EVs’ lithium batteries at the end of their shelf life. To that could be added the other advantages like range, price and ease of fuelling with gas stations virtually available in every street corner.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

