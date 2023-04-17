Can Technology Really Solve Our Climate Problems?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.99 -1.53 -1.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.92 -1.39 -1.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.09 -2.03 -2.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.269 +0.155 +7.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 -0.059 -2.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 -0.059 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 4 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 504 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 48 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 44 mins Net zero nonsense
  • 12 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 5 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Sudan Clashes Could Threaten South Sudan Oil Exports

Oil Prices Rise As Traders Brush Off OPEC Demand Warnings

Oil Prices Rise As Traders Brush Off OPEC Demand Warnings

Despite some minor profit taking,…

Nuclear Fusion Is Not A Silver Bullet Solution

Nuclear Fusion Is Not A Silver Bullet Solution

While nuclear fusion is often…

IEA Says OPEC+ Cuts Could Derail Economic Growth

IEA Says OPEC+ Cuts Could Derail Economic Growth

According to the IEA, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Technology Really Solve Our Climate Problems?

By Kurt Cobb - Apr 17, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

My expectations are never disappointed when I read the news each day and find out that the solutions to the problems created by our modern technology are to be found in more technology. We do not need to restructure our society, reduce our consumption, moderate our desires or change our habits. Technology will solve our problems without us having to make any substantial change in our way of life.

The breathless coverage of a university-based startup company that will draw carbon dioxide out of the ocean—thereby making room for more carbon dioxide from the air to be absorbed—may convince you that we can all sit back and let our tech overlords solve climate change. But if you read to the very bottom of the article, you will find out that there is one important sticking point. It's an energy-intensive process and the energy must come from somewhere.

The company says its process will produce hydrogen as a by-product which will cover about half of the energy needs. What about the other half? Well, I suppose they could just use renewable sources. But that would seriously limit the scale of this technology because of the lack of available renewable energy in many locales and its low market penetration to date. According to the "Our World in Energy" site (using data from the BP's Statistical Review of World Energy), less than 3 percent of the world’s energy comes from wind. Only 1.65 percent is solar. Only seven-tenths of one percent is biofuels. Even if you add nuclear which is nonrenewable, nuclear makes up only 4.3 percent of world energy. And, this is not to mention other demands on these sources of energy.

There are more difficulties. It turns out that hydrogen when released in its gaseous form into the atmosphere makes climate change worse. And, hydrogen is notorious for leaking from just about anything you can put it in, partly because it's a gas and mostly because it is the smallest molecule in the universe (which makes it easier for hydrogen to get around other molecules trying to block it).

Here's the explanation for why hydrogen aggravates global warming:

[Hydrogen] has an indirect global warming effect by extending the lifetime of other GHGs [greenhouse gases]. Certain GHGs such as methane, ozone, and water vapor are gradually neutralized by reacting with hydroxide radicals (OH) in the atmosphere. When H2 reaches the atmosphere, however, the H2 molecule reacts with OH instead, depleting atmospheric OH levels and delaying the neutralization of the GHGs, which effectively increases the lifetime of these GHGs.

How potent is hydrogen in its indirect warming effects? The report cited above says 100 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Another source says 11 times. So, the transition to a hydrogen economy would also have to be coupled with serious measures to prevent hydrogen leaks which are hard to prevent. In fact, in most applications involving liquid hydrogen—which is the form in which it is normally stored and transported—it is expected that about 1 percent of it will boil off and escape each day. Proponents say even with leaks, burning hydrogen will be far better than burning carbon fuels. But that's assuming that you make hydrogen fuel without burning carbon fuels.

Remember: There are no hydrogen reservoirs. If we want to separate it from water molecules through hydrolysis, it takes a considerable amount of energy, more than we get back by burning the hydrogen. That means that under currrent technology, hydrogen is not an energy source, only an energy carrier. (Another common way to obtain hydrogen is to strip it from natural gas—which, of course, is not a sustainable or climate friendly way to make it.)

I do not doubt the sincerity of the people behind extracting carbon dioxide from seawater. The oceans are believed to have absorbed about one-third of all human-made carbon dioxide emitted to date. Theoretically, it seems to make sense to extract that carbon dioxide in order to make room for more atmospheric carbon dioxide to dissolve in the oceans. But, of course, what makes even more sense is to stop emitting carbon dioxide into the air. But, human society continues to increase carbon emissions to the atmosphere.

Our tech overlords, whether cynical or sincere, do not want anything to interrupt their ability to profit from the introduction of more and more technology. I have previously defined this group as follows:

The tech overlords are a grab bag technology companies, technology scientists and inventors, and technology investors and journalists who have bewitched the modern world through inventions that speed up our daily lives without necessarily making them better.

The tech overlords purport to know how to feed the world, end poverty, empower the individual, solve climate change and colonize other planets. And the key to these feats is, of course, more and newer technology.

But as I said in the same piece:

[G]rand techno-uptopian visions of the future are just tricks to make us think that humans know more than they do and that there are "experts" who know so much more than the rest of us that we should just leave everything to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

I do not think we can wait for our tech overlords to solve our problems. In fact, I believe their kind of thinking only perpetuates them.

By Kurt Cobb

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Top Oil EFTs See Longest Weekly Run Of Withdrawals In Eight Months

Next Post

A Beginners Guide To Living Off The Grid
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?
O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com