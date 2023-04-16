Could Lithium Become A More Lucrative Alternative To Fossil Fuels?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 82.52 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 86.31 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.12 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.114 +0.107 +5.33%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.836 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.77 +2.36 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.836 +0.004 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 502 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.77 +2.36 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 60.91 -1.10 -1.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 84.31 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 82.56 -1.10 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 79.71 -1.10 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 77.71 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 86.66 -1.10 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 76.01 -1.10 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.69 +0.63 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 46 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.07 +2.17 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Net zero nonsense
  • 11 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 11 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 3 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Just Waiting For The Next Price Hike Catalyst

Copper Prices Stuck In Limbo

Copper Prices Stuck In Limbo

Copper prices remain stagnant due…

EV Slump Forces China’s Top Lithium Producers To Set Price Floor

EV Slump Forces China’s Top Lithium Producers To Set Price Floor

China's top lithium producers agree…

U.S. Short-Term Steel Outlook Remains Bullish

U.S. Short-Term Steel Outlook Remains Bullish

The rise in U.S. steel…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could Lithium Become A More Lucrative Alternative To Fossil Fuels?

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 16, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Global demand for lithium, copper and zinc is increasing rapidly due to the shift towards green energy.
  • Australia, with significant lithium reserves, is turning its attention to mining this mineral for economic prosperity and to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
  • Australia's lithium production is expected to double by 2027-28, with revenues tripling, potentially overtaking the South American Lithium Triangle development to become the world's biggest producer.
Join Our Community

While the world is still relying heavily on fossil fuels, and the revenues they bring in, as green energy becomes more widespread, we can expect a new range of high-cost energy projects that could earn countries billions. The global demand for metals and minerals has been on the rise for years and is continuing to climb rapidly –too fast, in fact, for mining activities to keep up. As the need for these resources becomes greater as the world undergoes a green transition, the price of minerals, such as lithium, and metals, such as copper and zinc, are expected to soar. And this could be just the incentive that is needed to turn efforts away from fossil fuels to greener alternatives. 

Australia, which still relies heavily on coal mining for its economic prosperity and energy security, is beginning to turn its attention to lithium. With extensive mining experience and huge lithium reserves, Australia could play a major role in the green transition and make good money while doing it. Chile and Australia are home to the largest lithium reserves in the world, with 9.2 million metric tonnes and 5.7 million metric tonnes of lithium respectively. And while Chile has the bigger reserves, Australia is already exploiting its mining potential successfully, with a lithium output of around 68,450 metric tonnes in 2022 compared to Chile’s 26,000 tonnes output. 

Despite the potential for a shift to lithium mining, Australia continues to mine huge amounts of coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, every year. Australia’s coal production increased by around 3.5 percent in 2021 and remained flat in 2022, at 565.1 million metric tonnes. While there is significant pressure to achieve the government’s net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 target, by December 2021 there were 37 coal projects at the feasibility stage. With 74,147 million tonnes of black coal and 74,039 Mt of brown coal, it’s no wonder that Australia wants to continue producing the fossil fuel, particularly as demand for Australian coal exports in Asia remains high. However, there may now be a cleaner and more lucrative alternative for the mining industry – lithium. 

Australian lithium exports could be earning as much as sales from thermal coal within the next five years as demand for the white gold increases with the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) and other battery technology rises. Meanwhile, the value of fossil fuels is expected to decrease as demand trails off in favour of green alternatives. Recent data from the Australian government suggests that the country’s lithium production could double by 2027-28, with revenues expected to triple. And the value of Australia’s coal exports is expected to fall by over 70 over the same period. 

The price of lithium is expected to reach around $19 billion this year before dropping off as new mines open around the world, balancing out supply and demand. The value of lithium is expected to rise again after this slump as demand continues to climb well into the next decades. With EV sales projected to see tenfold growth between now and 2030, as well as the demand for batteries for electrical devices and renewable energy projects expected to rise sharply, there will be a much greater need for lithium. In addition to lithium, Australia has around 22 percent of the world’s nickel reserves and 21 percent of its cobalt, meaning that a move away from coal does not spell the end for the country’s mining industry or role in the international energy industry.

Australia aims to be producing 116,240 tonnes of lithium a year by 2026, which could make it the world’s biggest producer. Although it will see strong competition from the South American Lithium Triangle development between Chile, Bolivia and Argentina. The three countries together account for approximately 56percent of the world’s lithium supply. Much of the investment in the region comes from China, which has acquired several Argentinian, Chilean, and Bolivia lithium mining operations. China invested around $16 million in mining projects in the Lithium Tringle between 2018 and 2020 and is expected to continue investing in the region. 

China controlled around 65 percent of the world’s lithium processing and refining capacity in 2021, a figure that is continuing to grow in line with its investments in new lithium projects. Although it only had access to around 25 percent of the world’s reserves. Joe Lowry, president of consultancy Global Lithium, explained “China is vulnerable as it lacks [lithium] resources at home, and has to rely on supply from other countries.” This means that countries such as Australia and those in the Lithium Triangle have significant potential to shape their mining operations and position themselves in the global metals and minerals market as the world shifts away from fossil fuels to green alternatives. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aluminum Prices Remain Stagnant As Russian Exports Rise
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come
New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com