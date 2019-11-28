This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.94 -0.17 -0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.92 -0.09 -0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.509 +0.008 +0.32%
Mars US 11 hours 57.81 -0.30 -0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.92 -0.29 -0.45%
Urals 2 days 58.40 -0.20 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.91 -0.39 -0.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.509 +0.008 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 11 hours 63.64 -0.19 -0.30%
Murban 11 hours 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.92 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 1 day 68.47 -0.38 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.51 -0.31 -0.48%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.91 -0.39 -0.61%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.91 -0.39 -0.61%
Girassol 1 day 65.10 -0.40 -0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.92 -0.29 -0.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 39.50 -0.68 -1.69%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.91 +0.40 +1.13%
Canadian Condensate 100 days 52.41 +0.40 +0.77%
Premium Synthetic 90 days 58.81 +0.40 +0.68%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.66 +0.40 +0.80%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.16 +0.40 +0.84%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.16 +0.40 +0.84%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.66 +0.40 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.41 +0.40 +0.71%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.91 +0.40 +0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Giddings 2 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
ANS West Coast 77 days 65.47 +0.14 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.36 +0.40 +0.77%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.64 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 mins Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 8 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 18 hours Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 23 hours More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 2 days Shale pioneer Chesapeake could file bankruptcy. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 2 days China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 2 days Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 1 day Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 2 days Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Council , more . . . .
  • 1 day Shale worm is turning...
  • 2 days (Un)expectedly: 'Unfit' Uber loses London license over safety failures

Breaking News:

Leading Rare Earth Miner Looks To Seal Mega Deal In The U.S.

Alt Text

Overreliance On Hydropower Is Causing A Crisis In Southeast Asia

Hydropower is often touted as…

Alt Text

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia has once again failed…

Alt Text

Most Energy Will Come From Fossil Fuels, Even In 2040

As more and more countries…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 28, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Shale rig

One of the shale gas pioneer companies in the United States said earlier this month that depressed oil and natural gas prices may force it to breach loan covenants over the next year and that a massive debt pile threatens its ability to “continue as a going concern.”

Chesapeake Energy—which helped propel the shale gas revolution in the late 2000s with leading positions in the Marcellus, Barnett, and Haynesville shale basins—is now facing tough times trying to heal its balance sheet, on which US$9.7 billion in total debt weighs.

The company is looking to improve its balance sheet and is evaluating multiple options to reduce debt and to become, finally, free cash flow positive next year.  

Chesapeake Energy’s troubles are indicative of the current woes of the whole U.S. shale patch—firms now have to focus on generating free cash flow and successfully manage the debt they had taken on to boost production instead of profits. Squeezed between the scarce availability of capital from debt and equity markets and investors demanding more profits, many U.S. oil and gas firms are reducing capital expenditure plans for 2020.

Producers are also cutting production targets and now admit that the fast-paced growth of the past two years will slow down to moderate growth over the next few years. 

In this challenging environment, aggravated by low commodity prices, Chesapeake Energy warned in early November that “If continued depressed prices persist, combined with the scheduled reductions in the leverage ratio covenant, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant during the next 12 months will be adversely affected which raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.” Related: All Eyes On China As Oil Demand Dwindles

The stock took a dive and has now lost nearly 60 percent in less than a month, and during this time it also touched a 25-year-low. Year to date, Chesapeake Energy’s shares have lost 72 percent.  

Yet, the company and some analysts believe that Chesapeake Energy is not dead yet and will not die.

According to Matthew DiLallo, senior energy and materials specialist with The Motley Fool, Chesapeake’s reduced spending next year, reduced natural gas production, and the strive for free cash flow could help it to avoid default.

Due to lower oil and gas prices, Chesapeake is slashing its 2020 capital expenditure forecast by around 30 percent, and expects to reduce 2020 production by some 10 percent.  

“We will continue directing the majority of our -- capital to our highest margin oil assets and our capital spend will be ultimately be determined by commodity prices in 2020,” Chesapeake’s President and CEO Doug Lawler said on the Q3 earnings call.

The reduction in cash costs will allow the company to target free cash flow in 2020, he said, adding that Chesapeake is assessing multiple ways to bolster its balance sheet.

“We continue to evaluate multiple opportunities that can further improve our balance sheet, including divestitures, deleveraging acquisitions and capital funding options,” Lawler said.  

Chesapeake Energy is reportedly in talks with leading Haynesville basin producer Comstock Resources to sell its Haynesville assets in Louisiana, in a deal that could be valued at more than US$1 billion. If the deal goes through, this could be one strategic divestiture to raise some cash and reduce the debt pile. Related: How To Invest In An Oil Contango

A week after Chesapeake warned of its distressed situation, Morgan Stanley said it expects the firm to be able to manage debt and avoid default.

“While we expect the company to successfully manage through the potential covenant breach in 2020, it will likely require strategic action and/or waivers,” Morgan Stanley said, as carried by MarketWatch.  

Scotiabank also expects Chesapeake to successfully manage debt, via a combination of asset sales and consolidation of Brazos Valley operations.

Last week, Moody’s cut its ratings on Chesapeake, with Moody’s Senior Analyst John Thieroff motivating the move:

“The downgrades reflect the heightened potential for Chesapeake to undertake a distressed exchange or other restructuring activity in light of the company’s history of largescale purchases of its debt at distressed levels, the deep discount at which its debt is trading and statements the company’s management has made pointing to the possibility of 'capital exchange transactions'.”

However, Chesapeake has large positions in major shale plays, which give the company operating scale efficiencies and the potential to sell assets in order to cut debt, Moody’s said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”
99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

 US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

 Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com