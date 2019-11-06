The Drilling Frenzy Is Over For U.S. Shale

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.72 +0.37 +0.66%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.13 +0.39 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.810 -0.018 -0.64%
Mars US 7 hours 56.65 -0.93 -1.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.57 +0.57 +0.92%
Urals 1 day 61.80 +0.20 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.12 -0.39 -0.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.810 -0.018 -0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 61.46 +0.26 +0.42%
Murban 1 day 63.31 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.34 -0.70 -1.30%
Basra Light 1 day 64.94 -1.36 -2.05%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.20 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Girassol 1 day 63.52 -0.48 -0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.57 +0.57 +0.92%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 36.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.50 -0.88 -2.49%
Canadian Condensate 78 days 50.35 -0.88 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 68 days 56.75 -0.88 -1.53%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.00 -0.88 -1.76%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 49.25 -0.88 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.00 -0.88 -1.60%
Central Alberta 1 day 48.10 -0.88 -1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Giddings 1 day 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
ANS West Coast 55 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.30 -0.88 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.81 +0.69 +1.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 15 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 11 hours Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 18 hours Last I Checked
  • 4 hours Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 2 hours Donald Trump snubbed East Asia Summit 3rd time in a row
  • 1 day production
  • 9 hours Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy is drowning in debt
  • 5 hours BABA Next, Probably
  • 8 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 1 day Elizabeth Warren has declared meme warfare in her U.S. President bid
  • 10 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman Sachs wrong.
  • 20 mins Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption

Breaking News:

The Oil Nation Aiming To Double Its Production

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia appears to have…

Alt Text

What’s Really Behind The Ethanol Crisis?

Struggling farmers in the U.S.…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Attack The Democrat's Fracking Ban

U.S. supermajors Exxon and Chevron…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Drilling Frenzy Is Over For U.S. Shale

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 06, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Shale Boom

A few high-profile shale executives say the glory days of shale drilling are over.

In a round of earnings calls, the financial results were mixed. A few companies beat earnings estimates, while others fell dramatically short.

But aside from the individual performances, there were some more newsworthy comments from executives on the state of the industry. A common theme emerged from several notable shale executives: the growth frenzy is coming to an end.

The chief executive of Pioneer Natural Resources, Scott Sheffield, said that the Permian basin is “going to slow down significantly over the next several years,” and he noted on the company’s latest earnings call that the company is also acting with more restraint because of pressure from shareholders not to pursue unprofitable growth. “I’ve lowered my targets and my annual targets, a lot of it has to do with…to start with the free cash flow model that public independents are adopting,” Sheffield said.

But there are also operational problems that have become impossible to ignore for the industry. He listed several factors that explain the Permian slowdown: “the strained balance sheets lot of the companies have, the parent-child relationships that companies are having, people drilling a lot of Tier 2 acreage,” Sheffield said. “So I'm probably getting much more optimistic about 2021 to 2025 now in regard to oil price.” In other words, U.S. shale is slamming on the brakes, which may yet engineer a rebound in global oil prices.

He said that this would be good news for OPEC. “I don't think OPEC has to worry that much more about U.S. shale growth long-term,” Sheffield said. “And all that is very beneficial. So we are probably going to be more careful in the years 2021 to 2025 because there's not much coming on after the three big countries that are bringing on discoveries over the next 12 months Norway, Brazil and Guyana.”

Still, the oil market is starting down a glut in 2020 and OPEC is trying to press its members to tighten up compliance with the production cuts in order to boost prices.

Sheffield wasn’t alone. Mark Papa, CEO of Centennial Resource Development (and former CEO of EOG Resources), was also downbeat on growth prospects. “At a September investor conference, I predicted that 2020 total U.S. year-over-year oil growth would be 700,000 barrels per day which at that time was considerably below consensus,” Papa said on an earnings call on Tuesday. “Given additional data I now think that 2020 year-over-year oil growth will be roughly 400,000 barrels per day which is below current consensus.”

He noted that U.S. oil production has been essentially flat for 9 out of the last 10 months, and “it’s likely to slightly decline over the next six months.” Related: How Much Oil Is Up For Grabs In Syria?

Echoing Sheffield’s comments, Mark Papa said that this wasn’t only due to spending cuts. “Most people will ascribe the low U.S. growth to capital discipline. But I think the larger reason is what I've been talking about for several years the shift to Tier 2 and 3 drilling locations in all shale plays and increasing parent-child issues in the Permian,” Papa said.

He added that this is not a temporary problem. “I believe U.S. shale production on a year-over-year growth basis will be considerably less powerful in 2021 in later years than most people currently expect,” Papa said. “I'll leave it to others to opine on what this means for global oil markets.”

Notably, Scott Sheffield of Pioneer Natural Resources went out of his way to castigate the industry for the runaway flaring rates in the Permian. “We do not connect any new horizontal wells to production unless the gas line is already in place,” Sheffield said. “I think that’s something that should be adopted by all producers in the Permian Basin.”

The tone of his comments seemed to reveal a concern about the industry losing its social license to operate because of rampant flaring and growing concerns about climate change. Sheffield also made an effort to point out that Pioneer does not have exposure to federal land, minimizing risk from a political backlash following the 2020 election. Related: Protect The Oil: Trump’s Top Priority In The Middle East

Meanwhile, Chesapeake Energy saw its share price fall nearly 20 percent on Tuesday after it warned in an SEC filing that low prices “raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.”

Chesapeake is cutting spending dramatically and expects to see its production decline next year. The real question is if Chesapeake’s woes say something broader about the health of the industry.

The company’s CEO seems to think so. “When you see a company like Chesapeake with the strength and quality of our gas portfolio, reducing capital, I think it should be a good indication of directionally where others should be reducing activity as well,” Chesapeake Energy’s CEO Robert Lawler said on an earnings call.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Science Behind Dark Energy

Next Post

Five Gold Stocks That Could Explode In 2020
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues
A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market

A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market

 OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

 Oil Tumbles As Trade War Hopes Fade

Oil Tumbles As Trade War Hopes Fade

 How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com