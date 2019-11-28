Elon Musk Claims 250,000 Orders For Cybertruck

With such an impressive unveiling that included audible laughter from the audience and two broken windows, it should come as no surprise that Elon Musk fanboys are falling all over one another to throw their money at their "visionary" savior.

And this seems to be exactly what's happening. That is, of course, if you believe Elon Musk.

Musk first claimed on Twitter last week that there were already 146,000 "orders" for Tesla's new Cybertruck. Of course, what Musk meant to say was "pre-orders" or "reservations", and not actual orders. We wonder if Musk's court ordered Twitter-sitter had a chance to approve that Tweet before Musk put it out.

By the end of the week, that number stood at 187,000 and then was bumped to 200,000 by Musk on Twitter days later.

Now, just hours ago, Musk updated his total and said that there are now 250,000 reservations for the truck, which - if true - would amount to about $25 million in refundable $100 deposits.

250k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2019

But whether or not all 250,000 reservations will translate into orders remains another question. Customers obviously have to take additional steps after pre-ordering the Truck. According to Tesla:

“After you submit your completed pre-order and the options you selected become available in production, we will invite you to complete the configuration of your Vehicle. We will then issue you the Vehicle Configuration and Final Price Sheet based on the base price of the model and any options included or that you select.”

Lest we forget Tesla, which also has a couple of additional steps of its own that it needs to take - you know, like actually manufacturing and producing the truck.



But the fact that almost any millennial living in his or her mothers' basement can scrounge up $100 for a refundable deposit didn't seem to bother the pro-Tesla scholars over at electrek, who figured that, at first, it was fair game to extrapolate the first 146,000 pre-orders announced to $8 billion in sales.

Recall, we covered the sh*tshow that was the Cybertruck reveal the day it happened. As we said then, "a picture is worth a thousand words".

And here's that picture: a truck with two shattered windows that looks like it rolled out of a dumpster heap at a metal scrapyard, being offered for the low low price of just $39,900.

By Zerohedge.com

