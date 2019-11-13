Top U.S. Gas Producer Looks To Ditch Major Shale Assets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.38 +0.26 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.58 +0.21 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.069 +2.65%
Mars US 1 hour 57.77 +0.37 +0.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Urals 20 hours 60.85 +0.75 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.40 -0.82 -1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.069 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.57 -0.63 -1.01%
Murban 20 hours 63.70 -0.40 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 54.12 +0.69 +1.29%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.29 +0.44 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.38 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Girassol 20 hours 63.90 +0.01 +0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 38.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.05 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 50.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 57.20 -0.06 -0.10%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.40 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 49.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.30 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.95 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 62 days 63.99 -1.15 -1.77%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.07 +0.32 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.38 -0.06 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 6 mins Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 4 mins Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 41 mins Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 7 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 5 hours Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 4 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 7 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 8 hours Iran's Master Plan?
  • 13 hours World oil demand will keep growing until 2030, climate-damaging emissions longer, says IEA
  • 3 hours Trump On Farage's Radio Show ...
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 3 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!

Breaking News:

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

The Birth Of An LNG Superpower

Iran’s rapprochement with Qatar and…

Alt Text

Europe’s Gas Demand Soars As Dutch Giant Folds

Europe’s energy landscape will be…

Alt Text

Can Europe Do Anything Against Gazprom’s Push For Market Share?

Despite the aspiration of certain…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Top U.S. Gas Producer Looks To Ditch Major Shale Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 13, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Haynesville

Leading Haynesville basin producer Comstock Resources is in discussions to buy the Haynesville assets of Chesapeake Energy in Louisiana, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the talks, a week after Chesapeake warned that it may not be able to service its debt if low prices persist.   

Chesapeake and Comstock Resources of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have hammered out a basic structure for the potential deal that could be valued at more than US$1 billion, according to Reuters’ sources. The companies could settle on a deal by the end of this year, the sources said, noting that the talks don’t guarantee that an agreement will be reached.

Comstock Resources has been amassing assets in Haynesville in recent months, while Chesapeake Energy warned last week that its ability to comply with the covenants under its revolving credit facilities and other indebtedness could impact its ability to continue as a going concern.

In a SEC filing, Chesapeake said that “If continued depressed prices persist, combined with the scheduled reductions in the leverage ratio covenant, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant during the next 12 months will be adversely affected which raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.” Related: The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

Chesapeake also said that it is slashing its 2020 capital expenditure forecast by around 30 percent, and expects to reduce 2020 production and general and administrative expenses by some 10 percent. The company, which helped propel the shale gas revolution in the late 2000s, said it has released its operated rigs and completion crews in the Haynesville Shale for the rest of the year.

After the warning, Chesapeake’s shares tumbled last week and continued to slump through Tuesday, when the stock price dropped to a 25-year-low.

Commenting on the market volatility, Chesapeake’s CEO Doug Lawler said in a statement on Tuesday:

“We continue to pursue strategic levers to reduce debt, including asset sales, capital markets transactions, and focus on cost discipline.”

Comstock Resources, for its part, became in June the Haynesville Basin leader after buying privately held natural gas firm Covey Park Energy in a cash and stock deal valued at US$2.2 billion, including the assumption of Covey Park’s outstanding debt.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Birth Of An LNG Superpower
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

 The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

 Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com