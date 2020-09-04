This Drop In Oil Prices Is Only The Beginning

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.83 -1.54 -3.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.66 -1.41 -3.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.461 -0.026 -1.05%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 42.77 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 43.36 -1.67 -3.71%
Graph up Urals 1 day 45.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 39.62 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.461 -0.026 -1.05%
Graph down Marine 1 day 43.36 -1.98 -4.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 43.81 -1.95 -4.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 41.07 -1.29 -3.05%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 45.24 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 41.83 -1.41 -3.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 1 day 42.64 -1.49 -3.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 43.36 -1.67 -3.71%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 30.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 32.37 +0.26 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 40.37 -0.14 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 41.77 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 37.37 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 37.77 +0.06 +0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 39.02 +0.26 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 36.47 +0.06 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 42.50 -1.17 -2.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 35.32 -0.14 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.11 -0.14 -0.30%
This Drop In Oil Prices Is Only The Beginning

By Editorial Dept - Sep 04, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT

Okay, I finally get to say it! It has been a big, interesting week for crude oil!

After months of essentially range trading, with the main WTI futures contract, CL, staying within a narrow, slightly upward sloping channel, we have finally seen some directional action over the last three days.

Cl, after a failed attempt on Wednesday, broke down through the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) yesterday. From there, anybody who understands the mentality of institutional traders could have told you that an attempt at the trend line that marks the bottom of the channel was next. Sure enough, that came before the end of the day.

That attempt, however, failed initially. CL hit a low of $40.22, right on the line, before a rapid bounce led to a close at $41.28. The question for traders and, given the overall importance of crude futures in the sector, all energy investors, is does this signal the beginning of a significant move down, or does the support hold and therefore emerge even stronger?

From a technical perspective, the fact that as I write, CL is once again challenging that trend line suggests that it could break soon, but it is the circumstances of this morning’s weakness that seem to give the best clue as to what to expect from here. It is coming after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Monthly Jobs Report for August showed an increase of nearly 1.4 million in non-farm payrolls and a drop in the unemployment rate, from 10.2% to 8.4%.

That…

