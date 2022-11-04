There’s Still Reason To Be Bullish On Oil Stocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.82 +3.65 +4.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 98.09 +3.42 +3.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.28 +2.45 +2.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.065 +0.090 +1.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.795 +0.102 +3.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.795 +0.102 +3.77%

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.13 -1.10 -1.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.26 -0.94 -1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 90.77 -1.36 -1.48%
Graph down Basra Light 339 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 97.89 -1.36 -1.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 96.51 -1.22 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.03 -1.38 -2.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 66.92 -1.83 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 90.32 -1.83 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 88.57 -1.83 -2.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 85.72 -1.83 -2.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 83.72 -1.83 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 92.67 -1.83 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 82.02 -1.83 -2.18%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.25 +3.50 +4.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 85.13 +1.63 +1.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.56 +1.63 +1.66%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 50 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 39 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 hour The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 16 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Fed Action Caps Crude Prices

Fed Action Caps Crude Prices

The Federal Bank’s decision to…

Oil Prices Reverse On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Prices Reverse On Bullish EIA Data

Oil prices pared losses on…

Rising Interest Rates Weigh On Renewable Growth

Rising Interest Rates Weigh On Renewable Growth

The European Renewables Index is…

There’s Still Reason To Be Bullish On Oil Stocks

By Editorial Dept - Nov 04, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
2022 has, so far, been a remarkable year for energy investors. If you own stock in the big three US oil companies which, in the interest of full disclosure I should say that I do, you are looking at some pretty remarkable year-to-date gains. You are up 57% on Chevron (CVX), 83% on Exxon Mobil (XOM), and a whopping 90% on Conoco Phillips (COP). Oh, and in case you hadn’t noticed, that is in a year when the S&P 500 is down 22.8%!  That gives all of us smart people who follow Oilprice.com a chance to scream “I told you so!” at the top of our lungs, but the pressing question is where do we go from here? Should we all be selling, or is this a time to add to our positions?

If you want to sell, good luck to you. You are, as my old boss repeatedly told me, never wrong to take a profit, especially when that is a 57-90% profit in 10 months. However, there are plenty of reasons to think that as 2022 ends and we get into 2023, the outperformance of oil stocks is only going to continue.

First and foremost, those three stocks are all at or near record highs despite the fact that oil is around 30% below its year-to-date peak in March. Of course, at just under $90/barrel for WTI, crude is still above its multi-year average price but, as I said last week, there are plenty of reasons to think that a reverse is coming, and I believe it will move higher over the next few months.

Sure, there are questions about demand as central banks around the world…

