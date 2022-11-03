Europe May See Forced De-Industrialization As Result Of Energy Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.96 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.44 -0.23 -0.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.83 -1.10 -1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.923 -0.052 -0.87%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.691 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 1 min 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.691 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.23 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.20 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 92.13 +1.93 +2.14%
Graph down Basra Light 339 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.25 +2.39 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.73 +1.42 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 59.03 -1.38 -2.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 68.75 +1.63 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 92.15 +1.63 +1.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 90.40 +1.63 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 87.55 +1.63 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 85.55 +1.63 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 94.50 +1.63 +1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 83.85 +1.63 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.25 +3.50 +4.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 85.13 +1.63 +1.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.56 +1.63 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Wind droughts
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 15 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Launches Saudi Arabia's First EV Brand

German Tech Firm To Launch $25,000 Solar Car Next Year

German Tech Firm To Launch $25,000 Solar Car Next Year

German automotive firm Sono Motors…

Brazil's New President Is Unlikely To Undermine The Country’s Oil Industry 

Brazil's New President Is Unlikely To Undermine The Country’s Oil Industry 

Brazil’s oil giant Petrobras saw…

The Next OPEC-Like Cartel Could Be In Battery Metals

The Next OPEC-Like Cartel Could Be In Battery Metals

The world’s largest nickel miner,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe May See Forced De-Industrialization As Result Of Energy Crisis

By Irina Slav - Nov 03, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • European industries including ferroalloys, fertilizer plants and specialty chemicals are shutting down as a result of the ongoing energy crisis.
  • Certain industries may not come back, even if the energy crisis eases.
  • An increasingly tight regulatory environment is another reason for de-industrialization in Europe.
Join Our Community

The European Union has been quietly celebrating a consistent decline in gas and electricity consumption this year amid record-breaking prices, a cutoff of much of the Russian gas supply, and a liquidity crisis in the energy market.

Yet the cause for celebration is dubious: businesses are not just curbing their energy use and continuing on a business-as-usual basis. They are shutting down factories, downsizing, or relocating. Europe may well be on the way to deindustrialization.

That the European Union is heading for a recession is now quite clear to anyone watching the indicators. The latest there—eurozone manufacturing activity—fell to the lowest since May 2020.

The October reading for S&P Global’s PMI also signaled a looming recession, falling on the month and being the fourth monthly reading below 50—an indication of an economic contraction.

In perhaps worse news, however, German conglomerate BASF said last month it would permanently downside in its home country and expand in China. The announcement served as a blow to a government trying to juggle energy shortages with climate goals without extending the lives of nuclear power plants.

“The European chemical market has been growing only weakly for about a decade [and] the significant increase in natural gas and power prices over the course of this year is putting pressure on chemical value chains,” said BASF’s chief executive, Martin Brudermueller, as quoted by the FT, in late October.

Related: Prosecutors Allege Glencore Flew Cash Bribes To West Africa

Yet it is worth noting that the energy crisis was not the only reason for BASF’s plans to shrink its presence at home and grow abroad. Increasingly tighter EU regulation was also a factor behind this decision, Brudermueller said.

Other industries also seem to have problems with new EU regulations. The trade body for the steel and aluminum industries, which have also suffered significantly from the energy cost inflation, recently proposed that the EU takes a gradual approach with its new Cross-Border Adjustment Mechanism, also known as the import carbon tax.

The CBAM was conceived as a way of leveling the playing field for European industrial businesses subjected to strict emission regulation that makes its production costlier compared to the production of countries with laxer emission standards. 

Yet it would also make important feedstock for the European steel and aluminum industries costlier, too, adding to the pain these industries are already feeling because they are also among the most energy-intensive ones.

A tenth of Europe’s crude steel production capacity has already been idled, according to estimates from Jefferies. All zinc smelters have curbed production, and some have shut down. Half of the primary aluminum production has shut down as well. And in fertilizers, 70 percent of factories have been idled because of the energy shortage.

Chemical plants are also curbing their activities, ferroalloy furnaces are going cold, and plastics and ceramics manufacturing is shrinking as well.

Some of these businesses might choose to eventually relocate to a place with cheaper and more widely available sources of energy, contributing to the deindustrialization process in Europe. As for the best candidate for this relocation, according to some observers, it is the United States, with its abundant gas reserves, rising production, and friendly investment climate.

Meanwhile, one thing has become crystal clear: reduced energy consumption in Europe’s industrial sectors is really no cause for celebration. If anything, it is a cause for concern and urgent action on the part of decision makers.

The gas price cap the EU agreed on recently might help a little, but since it is tied to lower consumption, it is not really a solution for businesses looking to stay in business. It is a life support system.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The EU’s Collective Defense Capability Is Lacking
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut
OPEC Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast
Colombia’s Oil Industry In Jeopardy As Cocaine Production Soars To New Record

Colombia’s Oil Industry In Jeopardy As Cocaine Production Soars To New Record



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com