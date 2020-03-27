The Worst Is Still To Come For Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 21.51 -1.09 -4.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 27.95 -0.70 -2.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.671 -0.018 -1.07%
Graph down Mars US 55 mins 15.36 -3.59 -18.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 26.04 -0.90 -3.34%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 21.75 -0.30 -1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.67 -2.17 -12.89%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.671 -0.018 -1.07%
Graph down Marine 2 days 25.72 -1.47 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 26.83 -1.69 -5.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 16.97 -0.14 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.33 -0.95 -2.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.85 -0.28 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.55 -0.31 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.04 -0.90 -3.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.510 -0.600 -6.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 7.200 -1.890 -20.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 23.45 -1.89 -7.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 23.00 -1.89 -7.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 18.35 -1.89 -9.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 12.60 -1.89 -13.04%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 12.60 -1.89 -13.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 16.85 -1.89 -10.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 21.60 -1.89 -8.05%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 13.10 -1.89 -12.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.73 +0.03 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 15.46 -1.09 -6.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 12.75 -2.00 -13.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.08 -1.89 -6.31%
All Charts
The Worst Is Still To Come For Oil Markets

By Editorial Dept - Mar 27, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT
Rig

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are in a position to finish the week sharply lower despite stimulus efforts by policymakers around the world against demand destruction caused by the consequences from the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Both markets are down nearly two-thirds this year and sinking economic activity and fuel demand are expected to worsen as oil companies curtail investments in future activity.

Bearish news continued to dominate the trade this week although some investors saw potential benefits from a pledge by leaders of the Group of 20 major economies to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and “do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic.”

The G20 pledge comes on top of a U.S. $2 trillion economic stimulus bill aimed at mitigating the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, however, both moves may not be enough to drive up demand for crude oil based on Friday’s price action. Furthermore, a massive surge in unemployment claims indicates fewer employees will be driving to work, which could be a further drag on gasoline demand. On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported that jobless benefit claims had soared to 3.28 million the week-ending March 20, easily eclipsing the previous record of 695,000.

