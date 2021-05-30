The World's Most Attractive Renewable Energy Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 66.32 -0.53 -0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 69.63 +0.17 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days SellBuy 2.986 +0.028 +0.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days SellBuy 2.038 -0.017 -0.82%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.140 -0.012 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.02 -0.73 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.140 -0.012 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 67.64 +1.36 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 3 days 68.36 +1.03 +1.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 3 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.25 +0.64 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 62.35 +0.64 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.70 +0.64 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 60.85 +0.64 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.94 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 60.27 -0.53 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.94 +0.64 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 46 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 4 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 11 mins Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 4 days Fun facts about oil?
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 2 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack

Breaking News:

Nigeria Says It Is Preparing For Post-Oil World

Could Trains Ever Be Powered By Hydrogen?

Could Trains Ever Be Powered By Hydrogen?

The green hydrogen boom is…

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports were…

Nigeria Inks Massive Oil Deal With Supermajors

Nigeria Inks Massive Oil Deal With Supermajors

Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation this…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World's Most Attractive Renewable Energy Market

By Alex Kimani - May 30, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

When it comes to the global shift to low-carbon energy sources, Europe has traditionally been viewed as the world leader. Meanwhile, the United States has frequently been regarded as an important—albeit grudging—participant. Over the past half-decade, China has also improved its stock in the fast-growing market through a plethora of heavy investments, especially in solar and wind.

For the most part, those views appear merited: Renewables rose to generate 38% of Europe's electricity in 2020 (compared to 34.6% in 2019), marking the first time renewables overtook fossil-fired generation, which fell to 37%. In contrast, the IEA estimates that natural gas and coal generated a combined 61% of electricity in the United States in 2020, with renewables accounting for just 20%.

And the country's standing in the energy transition became even murkier after former president Donald Trump fulfilled a key campaign pledge by withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, joining the likes of Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries not a party to the agreement.

But the United States' clean energy landscape is about to get a complete makeover under Biden.

Just months after president Biden rejoined the Paris Climate accord, the global energy market navel-gazer IHS Markit has ranked the United States as the most attractive market for renewable energy investments in the world.

The United States has claimed the top spot on the latest IHS Markit Global Renewables Markets Attractiveness Rankings mainly on account of sound market fundamentals and the availability of an attractive—though phasing down—support scheme. The survey tracks attractiveness for investment for non-hydro renewables such as solar PV, offshore wind, and onshore wind. The ranking evaluates each country based on seven subcategories that include market fundamentals, current policy framework, infrastructure readiness, investor friendliness, revenue risks, and return expectations, easiness to compete, and the overall opportunity size for each market.

As expected, Europe dominates the top echelons, with Germany coming in at #2, France #4, Spain #5, and the Netherlands at #9. China has been ranked the third-best market for renewable energy investors, while India is #6, Australia #7, Japan #8, and Brazil #10.

MarketsSource: IHS Markit

Moment in the sun

After decades of disappointment, the U.S. solar sector has been having its moment in the sun, with solar stocks enjoying the best run in the energy sector last year. The Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), the only pure-play solar fund in the U.S. market, more than tripled in 2020 as the renewable energy sector proved its resilience during the pandemic.

Related: 3 Chinese Energy Stocks To Buy And 3 To Avoid

But, alas, the good times were not to last: TAN ETF is experiencing a sharp reversal, with the fund down 22.8% in the year-to-date.

A quadrupling in the cost of polysilicon has pushed solar module prices up 18% YTD and threatens to lay to waste years of falling solar material costs. Solar photovoltaics (PV) has seen the sharpest cost decline of any electricity technology over the last decade, with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) finding that between 2010-2019, the cost of solar PV globally dropped by 82%.

Unfortunately, polysilicon makers have lately been struggling to keep up with high demand, lifting prices to as high as $25.88/kg, up from $6.19/kg less than a year ago.

Still, the long-term outlook for the solar and wind industries remains good. As IHS Markit puts it:

"Onshore wind, offshore wind and solar PV are set to account for over 80% of all new power generation capacity additions globally to 2030. While the lion's share of 2020 capacity additions came from just two markets--China and the United States--close to 50 markets recorded double digit growth in the past year."

Here in the United States, two key tailwinds remain in favor of the solar sector.

#1. Eliminating solar tariffs In January 2018, the Trump administration implemented Section 201 solar tariffs on imported cells and modules at the height of the trade war with China. A presidential proclamation released back in October seeks to increase those tariffs and eliminate an exemption for two-sided solar panels.

Though the evidence is mixed regarding their effectiveness, the cons seem to outweigh the pros. On the one hand, the 2.5-gigawatt solar cell import cap did provide some support for the domestic solar module manufacturing industry and also helped to level the playing field.

But the harm done is by no means negligible. According to The Hill, the 2018 solar tariffs have significantly harmed the U.S. solar sector by destroying more than 62,000 jobs and nearly $19 billion in new private sector investments. The tariffs, which began at 30% in 2018, made some imported panels more expensive, with the price of high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) modules nearly doubling in the United States compared to prices in other markets as the modules leave factories in China and Southeast Asia. Indeed, Greentech Media estimates that when purchased in multi-megawatt quantities, such modules now cost 32 cents to 35 cents per watt in the United States compared to only 17 to 19 cents per watt when manufactured. The lion's share of those extra costs can be directly chalked up to the Trump tariffs since shipping costs clock in at a much lower 1.5 cents to 2 cents per watt.

Related: OPEC+ Set To Proceed With Plans To Boost July Oil Production

That the U.S. solar sector has continued to thrive despite--not because of--the tariffs is a true testament of how strong the solar momentum has grown. Indeed, module imports from China have been on a growth path since January 2019. That's despite a combination of Section 201 tariffs, countervailing duties, and anti-dumping laws.

Wall Street expects Biden to order the International Trade Commission to evaluate these tariffs and possibly repeal them, considering the damage they have wrought to the downstream solar industry in this country. Even partly eliminating those punitive tariffs on solar modules and inverters is expected to have tremendous positive effects on solar development.

#2. Eliminating fossil-fuel subsidies

For years, the fossil-fuel industries have enjoyed approximately $20 billion a year in both direct and indirect subsidies they receive from the government. Biden has already pledged to lower or completely eliminate those subsidies and channel the funds to renewables. This is very likely to give solar and other renewables an opportunity to play on a more level field as the oil, gas, and coal industries.

Solar and wind are already competitive with fossil fuels in many electricity generation markets. Eliminating or reducing fossil fuel subsidies will no doubt accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Trains Ever Be Powered By Hydrogen?

Next Post

Canada’s Largest Pension Funds Stick To Lucrative Oil Sands Bets
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
What’s More Probable? $100 Oil Or $500,000 Bitcoin

What’s More Probable? $100 Oil Or $500,000 Bitcoin
Secret Meeting Between Saudi Arabia And Iran May Trigger Major Policy Change

Secret Meeting Between Saudi Arabia And Iran May Trigger Major Policy Change
Goldman Sees $80 Oil This Year Despite Pending Iran Deal

Goldman Sees $80 Oil This Year Despite Pending Iran Deal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com