OPEC+ Set To Proceed With Plans To Boost July Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.28 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins SellBuy 69.79 +0.33 +0.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.965 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours SellBuy 2.065 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.159 +0.007 +0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.47 +0.06 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.75 +0.64 +0.97%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.159 +0.007 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 66.28 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 67.33 -1.02 -1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 63.97 +0.42 +0.66%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 69.46 +0.67 +0.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 67.71 +0.46 +0.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 68.58 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.47 +0.06 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 52.17 +0.48 +0.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.71 +0.14 +0.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 65.21 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 66.61 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 61.71 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 60.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.21 +0.14 +0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.21 +0.14 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 63.50 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 57.25 +0.75 +1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.77 +0.10 +0.15%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.80 +0.64 +1.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.75 +0.64 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.75 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 63.50 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.30 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 35 mins And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 17 hours Fun facts about oil?
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 17 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 3 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 5 days .

Breaking News:

Crypto Mining Company Plans One Of The Largest Solar Projects In The U.S.

Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

Oxford analysts are now warning…

The IEA May Have Given OPEC A Huge Gift

The IEA May Have Given OPEC A Huge Gift

With its call for the…

There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel For Argentina’s Oil Industry

There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel For Argentina’s Oil Industry

Argentina’s oil industry has had…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Set To Proceed With Plans To Boost July Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 27, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ group is expected to confirm next week its May-July plan to ease the oil production cuts by the planned 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, OPEC+ delegates and two dozen analysts told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

The ministers of the OPEC+ group are meeting on Tuesday, June 1, and at present, no surprises are expected, despite this year’s track record of decisions surprising the market to both the bullish and bearish sides.

The collective OPEC+ oil production is set to rise by 350,000 bpd in both May and June and by more than 400,000 bpd in July. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is also gradually easing its extra unilateral cut of 1 million bpd over the course of the next few months, beginning with monthly production increases of 250,000 bpd in both May and June.

Overall, OPEC+ is expected to return to the market as much as 2.1 million bpd by July. 

The decision from early April signaled the confidence of the leaders of the OPEC+ alliance that the market would be able to absorb that much supply as vaccination programs are accelerating and people start traveling more. OPEC+ and all analysts expect global oil demand to rebound strongly in the second half of 2021 and nearly reach pre-crisis levels by the end of the fourth quarter this year.

Despite the resurgence of COVID in major oil-importing markets in Asia such as India and Japan, OPEC and its allies, as well as forecasters and analysts, expect the market to absorb the additional barrels, even in case Iran returns legitimately among the oil exporters at some point in the second half of this year.

Russia estimates that the global oil market is currently in a deficit of around 1 million bpd, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs kept its outlook for oil prices to rise to $80 per barrel by the end of the year despite the possibility of Iran’s oil returning to the market.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?
Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?
The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought

The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought
Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?

Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?
What’s More Probable? $100 Oil Or $500,000 Bitcoin

What’s More Probable? $100 Oil Or $500,000 Bitcoin



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com