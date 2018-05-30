The World’s Emerging Oil Storage Hub

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 30 mins 68.21 +1.48 +2.22%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.885 -0.018 -0.62%
Mars US 24 hours 68.63 -0.50 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
Urals 17 hours 72.39 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 6 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.885 -0.018 -0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 6 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 6 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.24 -1.32 -1.87%
Basra Light 6 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.43 -1.53 -2.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Girassol 2 days 74.43 -1.23 -1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.07 -0.72 -1.68%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.48 -1.15 -2.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.73 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.83 -1.15 -1.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.58 -1.15 -1.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.48 -1.15 -2.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.48 -1.15 -2.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.98 -1.15 -1.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.23 -1.15 -1.76%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.48 -1.15 -1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Giddings 17 hours 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
ANS West Coast 6 days 74.34 -2.72 -3.53%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 62.16 +1.48 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 64.66 +1.48 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 -1.25 -2.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.99 -1.15 -1.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 1 hour Challenge for Petroleo Brasileiro: Brazil Oil Workers Begin Strike In New Blow To Government
  • 7 hours Trump Again Expresses Regret For Choosing Jeff Sessions As Attorney General
  • 2 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 5 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 6 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 1 hour The OILPRO.COM Pundits have regrouped !
  • 14 mins Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 54 mins API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 7 hours Who is hacking my house?
  • 10 hours Banks are lending to coal projects again!
  • 10 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 9 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 8 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 6 hours Only 1/4 of Top Permian Producers Made Money in Q1 - Despite Higher Oil Prices
  • 6 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Alt Text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

Electric vehicle domination might still…

Alt Text

Rosneft Discovers Oil Field In Iraq

Russian oil company Rosneft has…

Alt Text

The Battle For Energy Dominance In The Mediterranean

The Eastern Mediterranean is a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The World’s Emerging Oil Storage Hub

By Irina Slav - May 30, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT oil tanking

A natural harbor to the northwest of Cape Town keeps a secret that oil tracking professionals are still trying to uncover. The secret is exactly how much oil is in storage at any given moment at the Saldanha Bay array of tanks that can hold up to 45 million barrels. The reason this remains largely a secret is that these tanks, unlike oil storage facilities elsewhere, are half underground, making it harder to collect enough satellite imaging data to venture an estimate. Oil traders, apparently, appreciate this rare privacy of stocks.

The Saldanha Bay storage hub is among the largest in the world and came into existence during the apartheid years when the South African government sought to ensure adequate oil supplies for the country amid UN sanctions. Then the apartheid regime broke down and oil traders were quick to tap the storage capacity.

Bloomberg’s Paul Burkhardt writes about two recent instances when commodity traders made some pretty good money by storing crude in Saldanha Bay when the oil market was in contango, and then selling it later when prices improved. The first instance was in 2009 when prices crashed following the financial market crisis, and the second was in 2015 when prices tanked thanks to the global inventory overhang brought about by the shale boom in the U.S. and OPEC’s then-strategy of drowning the market in oil.

Now, the Saldanha Bay storage hub is getting expanded, with another 13.2 million barrels in capacity to be added in 12 new tanks. Construction, by a joint venture between the world’s second-largest oil storage capacity builder, German Oiltanking, and South African MOGS, began last year.

Relatded: Why U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

The first phase of the expansion will add 8.8 million barrels to the facility’s capacity, to be completed in the second half of this year. By the end of 2019, the rest of the storage capacity plus blending facilities will be completed. The blending component of the project will further enhance Saldanha Bay’s significance for Africa and for international markets. After all, the bay sits close to the Cape of Good Hope, a major oil transit route between Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

In 2016, some 5.8 million barrels of crude daily passed around the Cape of Good Hope. This compares with 5.5 million bpd going through the Suez Canal and 4.8 million bpd through the Bab el-Mandeb pass between the Arab Peninsula and North Africa. The route is preferred by some oil shippers because, in spite of being longer than the route through the Suez Canal, it is less expensive: most costs have to do with bunkering and crew wages. It is also safer than Bab el-Mandeb—a major chokepoint in an area with pirate activity, not to mention the war in Yemen.

There is also the issue of weight. The Suez Canal cannot handle very large crude carriers, unlike the Cape of Good Hope. Now, with the expansion of the Saldanha Bay storage hub, we will likely see even more commodity trader interest in storing crude oil there rather than somewhere else. Oil prices are falling again, and although the market is still in backwardation, with all the excessive volatility it’s anyone’s guess when it will swing into a contango, motivating traders to start building stockpiles in South Africa.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Musk: Tough Regulations Prevent Tesla From India Entry
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

 Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com